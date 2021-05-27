Crispy crackled pork belly with fennel & apple slaw
- Serves 4-6
Ingredients
- 2 tbsp fennel seeds, crushed
- 1 tbsp coriander seeds, crushed
- ½ tsp chilli flakes
- 40g flaky sea salt
- 1.5kg boneless pork belly
For the slaw
- 1 small lemon, zested and juiced
- 3 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- pinch of chilli flakes
- 1 shallot, finely chopped
- 2 fennel bulbs, finely sliced, reserve the fronds to serve (optional)
- 2 small eating apples, thinly sliced (Braeburns work well)
For the mojo verde
- 1 large garlic clove
- large bunch of coriander leaves
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- ½ tsp sugar
- 80-100ml olive oil
- 1 tbsp red wine vinegar
Method
- STEP 1
Using a pestle and mortar, crush together the fennel seeds, coriander seeds and chilli flakes, then mix the spices into the salt. Put the pork belly in a roasting tin and slash lines across the skin (about 5mm apart) using a sharp knife. Rub the skin with most of the salt mix, and chill, uncovered, overnight.
- STEP 2
The next day, heat the oven to 170C/150C fan/gas 3. Remove the pork from the fridge and scrape off the salt mix. Pat well with kitchen paper to remove the moisture, then re-season with the remaining salt mix. Roast for 2 hrs, then reduce the oven to 150C/130C fan/gas 2 and cook for a further 1 hr. Turn the oven up to its highest for 15-20 mins or until crackled. If your pork still hasn’t crackled enough, heat the grill to its highest setting. Transfer the pork to a baking sheet and grill for 4-5 mins (watch it to make sure it doesn’t burn). Cover and rest for 30 mins.
- STEP 3
To make the slaw, mix together the lemon zest and juice with the olive oil, chilli and some seasoning in a large bowl. Toss the with the shallot, fennel and apple. Top with the fennel fronds, if you like.
- STEP 4
Whizz together all the ingredients for the mojo verde and season to taste. Slice and serve the pork with the slaw and
mojo verde on the side. Any leftover pork can be warmed and piled into crusty rolls with the slaw and mojo verde.
