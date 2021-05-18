The BBC Good Food logo
A salmon and green bean dish in a green bowl

Coriander salmon with curried quinoa & pomegranate

  • Serves 4

You should aim to eat oily fish at least once a week, as the beneficial omega-3 fatty acids that support heart health can’t be made by your body

  • Gluten-free
  • Healthy
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal526
fat19g
saturates3g
carbs42g
sugars14g
high infibre13g
protein39g
salt1.1g
    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Boil a saucepan of water, add the quinoa and cook for 5 mins. Add the beans, bring back to the boil, then simmer for 10 mins. Remove from the heat and leave to stand for 5 mins, then drain, rinse and drain again.

    Meanwhile, blitz the fresh coriander, ginger, lemon juice, cumin, chilli and ground coriander in a small bowl using a hand blender. Arrange the salmon steaks on the baking sheet, then spread a teaspoon of the coriander mix on each one, saving the rest for later. Bake for 8-10 mins, depending on the thickness of the salmon.

    Heat the oil in a non-stick pan and stir-fry the courgettes and onions for 8-10 mins over a medium heat until softened and starting to colour. Stir in the garam masala, bouillon powder and remaining coriander mixture, then add the chickpeas and cook for a minute. Tip into a serving bowl and stir through the cooled quinoa, green beans and pomegranate seeds. Spoon half onto two plates and flake over 2 of the salmon fillets.

    Reserve the remaining two portions of quinoa salad and salmon to eat cold for lunch the next day, if you like. Will keep chilled for up to two days.

RECIPE TIPS
