Coriander salmon with curried quinoa & pomegranate
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 120g quinoa, rinsed
- 320g fine green beans, trimmed and cut into thirds
- 15g pack coriander
- 15g fresh ginger, peeled and chopped
- 1 lemon, juiced
- ½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 green or red chilli, seeds removed and chopped
- 1 tsp ground coriander
- 4 wild skinless salmon steaks (460g)
- 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 2-3 courgettes (320g), halved and sliced
- 2 red onions, finely chopped
- 2 tsp garam masala
- 2 tsp vegetable bouillon powder
- 400g can chickpeas, drained
- 150g pomegranate seeds
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and line a baking sheet with baking parchment. Boil a saucepan of water, add the quinoa and cook for 5 mins. Add the beans, bring back to the boil, then simmer for 10 mins. Remove from the heat and leave to stand for 5 mins, then drain, rinse and drain again.
- STEP 2
Meanwhile, blitz the fresh coriander, ginger, lemon juice, cumin, chilli and ground coriander in a small bowl using a hand blender. Arrange the salmon steaks on the baking sheet, then spread a teaspoon of the coriander mix on each one, saving the rest for later. Bake for 8-10 mins, depending on the thickness of the salmon.
- STEP 3
Heat the oil in a non-stick pan and stir-fry the courgettes and onions for 8-10 mins over a medium heat until softened and starting to colour. Stir in the garam masala, bouillon powder and remaining coriander mixture, then add the chickpeas and cook for a minute. Tip into a serving bowl and stir through the cooled quinoa, green beans and pomegranate seeds. Spoon half onto two plates and flake over 2 of the salmon fillets.
- STEP 4
Reserve the remaining two portions of quinoa salad and salmon to eat cold for lunch the next day, if you like. Will keep chilled for up to two days.
