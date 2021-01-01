The BBC Good Food logo
Strawberry mojitos in glasses on table

Strawberry cocktail recipes

7 Items

Our easy strawberry cocktail recipes are perfect for summer sipping. Make a frozen strawberry daiquiri for a crowd or whip up a quick strawberry mojito.

Strawberry cocktails with jug, fruit and stirrer

Strawberry mojito

5 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Mix up a refreshing strawberry mojito to sip in the summer sun. This easy, fruity cocktail is perfect for barbecue season or a relaxed party with friends

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Frozen strawberry daiquiri

Frozen strawberry daiquiri

7 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

This slushy cocktail is best made when strawberries are in season and at their ripest. With just four ingredients you can whip up this thirst quencher in 10 minutes.

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Frosé strawberry wine cocktail served in a glass

Frosé

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make the coolest drink of the summer: frosé (frozen rosé). Blend rosé wine with strawberries, lemon and sugar to make a batch of this very grown-up slushie  

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Berry daiquiri

Berry daiquiri

6 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Our easy berry daiquiri is the perfect cocktail to quench your thirst when summer arrives. This cool slushy drink is great for entertaining too

10 mins
Easy
Sangria in a jug and two glasses

Easy sangria

6 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Cocktail in glass with strawberries

Mrs momoiro cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Dry and sweet, this picture-perfect strawberry cocktail is a dream summer drink made with vodka and a dash of absinthe

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Strawberry gin

Strawberry gin

12 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Capture the true taste of summer with this berry-infused spirit that makes a stunning gin 'n' tonic or base for a fruity cocktail

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
