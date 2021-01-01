Strawberry cocktail recipes

Mix up a refreshing strawberry mojito to sip in the summer sun. This easy, fruity cocktail is perfect for barbecue season or a relaxed party with friends
This slushy cocktail is best made when strawberries are in season and at their ripest. With just four ingredients you can whip up this thirst quencher in 10 minutes.
Make the coolest drink of the summer: frosé (frozen rosé). Blend rosé wine with strawberries, lemon and sugar to make a batch of this very grown-up slushie
Our easy berry daiquiri is the perfect cocktail to quench your thirst when summer arrives. This cool slushy drink is great for entertaining too
Embrace balmy summer days with a jug of sangria. With red wine, Spanish brandy, sparkling water, cinnamon and chopped fruit, it's a lovely sharing cocktail
Dry and sweet, this picture-perfect strawberry cocktail is a dream summer drink made with vodka and a dash of absinthe
Capture the true taste of summer with this berry-infused spirit that makes a stunning gin 'n' tonic or base for a fruity cocktail