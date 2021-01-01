Picnic snack recipes

Who says flapjacks should always be sweet? Rustle up a batch of these cheese and chive savoury flapjacks – they're ideal for picnics or as a snack to curb hunger
Pack up these bite-sized savoury morsels for a picnic, or serve them as canapés at a party. They look like scotch eggs, but with the classic combo of pea and ham in the middle
When the weather is warmer, bring some sunshine flavours into everyone’s favourite afternoon tea and picnic snack
Use a few chef's tricks to create the perfect sausage and egg snack with this step-by-step recipe
These sticky chicken drumsticks are perfect for a summer picnic or party. You could serve them warm or leave to cool before packing into a container
Rustle up these little cheese and onion pasties for a family picnic. If you won't eat all 12, they freeze well and can be cooked straight from frozen
A crisp, short pastry base and a pancetta, cherry tomato and parmesan filling make these perfectly portable tartlets ideal for picnics and summer days out
Combine two winning dishes in this picnic-friendly recipe of eggs coated in spiced, herbed chickpeas
Indulge in some cheese scones for afternoon tea or as part of a picnic. They're also great served alongside soups and you can freeze them for later use
Heading to the park for a picnic with the family? Kids and adults will love these mini frittatas
Treat yourself to these easy honey flapjacks for elevenses or the afternoon slump. Perfect for picnics, packed lunches and bake sales
Pair John Torode's easy falafels with soft flatbreads, well-spiced humous and crunchy pickles for a magnificent meze of a lunch, or a shareable starter
Make some moreish cheese and bacon turnovers for lunch, a picnic or buffet, and add a dollop of mustard if you like. They'll keep for up to three days
Try our flavourful vegetarian sausage rolls, packed with mushrooms, chestnuts, leeks and cheese. They're perfect for a picnic or served with salad for lunch
Take a sheet of puff pastry and stuff it with pork sausages, chutney and mustard to make these onion & thyme sausage rolls. They’re perfect picnic food
What could be more British than this scone and coronation chicken combo? Ideal for a summer party or picnic
If you love the flavours of coconut, raspberry jam and dark chocolate, this macaroon traybake will be right up your street. It's a great bake for picnics or elevenses
Pair the winning combination of peanut butter and dark chocolate in these cookie cups. They're perfect for a picnic or pick-me-up treat for the whole family
Indulge in chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert or as part of a romantic picnic. Drizzle over milk and white chocolate for the wow factor
Pack a picnic, or deck out a buffet table with these moreish vegan sausage rolls, made with mushrooms, brown rice miso, mustard and sage
Enjoy these veggie sausage slices for lunch or in a picnic. Wrapped in puff pastry, they're packed with roasted peppers and spices
Pack these mini quiches with bacon and cheese for a picnic. Great for feeding a hungry crowd, plus you can make them a day ahead and even freeze them
Make these doughnut-style apple rings for a picnic with the kids. Children will love helping to make, decorate and eat these fruity treats, and there's no cooking required
Rustle up a batch of vanilla cupcakes with pretty butter icing for a family picnic or weekend treat. Decorate them with fruit or sprinkles, if you like