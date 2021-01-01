The BBC Good Food logo
Seeded savoury flapjacks being lifted out of a green box

Picnic snack recipes

71 Items

Fill a picnic hamper with a range of portable sweet and savoury snacks, from scotch eggs and sausage rolls, to flapjacks, falafel and mini quiches.

Seeded cheese & chive flapjacks in tupperware at a picnic

Seeded cheese & chive flapjacks

20 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Who says flapjacks should always be sweet? Rustle up a batch of these cheese and chive savoury flapjacks – they're ideal for picnics or as a snack to curb hunger

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Pea & ham picnic eggs served on a decorative plate

Pea & ham picnic eggs

4 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Pack up these bite-sized savoury morsels for a picnic, or serve them as canapés at a party. They look like scotch eggs, but with the classic combo of pea and ham in the middle

55 mins
More effort
Summer sausage rolls

Summer sausage rolls

67 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

When the weather is warmer, bring some sunshine flavours into everyone’s favourite afternoon tea and picnic snack

40 mins
Easy
Scotch eggs on a table with pickle

Easy Scotch eggs

23 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Use a few chef's tricks to create the perfect sausage and egg snack with this step-by-step recipe

40 mins
Easy
Sticky lime & coconut chicken drumsticks on a plate

Sticky lime & coconut chicken drumsticks

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

These sticky chicken drumsticks are perfect for a summer picnic or party. You could serve them warm or leave to cool before packing into a container

1 hr
Mini cheese & onion pasties in a container

Mini cheese & onion pasties

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up these little cheese and onion pasties for a family picnic. If you won't eat all 12, they freeze well and can be cooked straight from frozen

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Roasted tomato & pancetta mini quiches on a tray

Picnic quiches

6 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

A crisp, short pastry base and a pancetta, cherry tomato and parmesan filling make these perfectly portable tartlets ideal for picnics and summer days out

2 hrs and 15 mins
More effort
Falafel Scotch eggs

Falafel Scotch eggs

13 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Combine two winning dishes in this picnic-friendly recipe of eggs coated in spiced, herbed chickpeas

55 mins
More effort
Healthy
Vegetarian
Classic cheese scones served on a wire rack with butter alongside

Classic cheese scones

261 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Indulge in some cheese scones for afternoon tea or as part of a picnic. They're also great served alongside soups and you can freeze them for later use

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A collection of mini chorizo, pea & potato frittatas

Mini chorizo, pea & potato frittatas

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Heading to the park for a picnic with the family? Kids and adults will love these mini frittatas

43 mins
Easy
Easy honey flapjacks on baking parchment

Easy honey flapjacks

24 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Treat yourself to these easy honey flapjacks for elevenses or the afternoon slump. Perfect for picnics, packed lunches and bake sales

23 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Easy falafels

Easy healthy falafels

14 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Pair John Torode's easy falafels with soft flatbreads, well-spiced humous and crunchy pickles for a magnificent meze of a lunch, or a shareable starter

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Cheese & bacon turnovers on a baking tray

Cheese & bacon turnovers

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make some moreish cheese and bacon turnovers for lunch, a picnic or buffet, and add a dollop of mustard if you like. They'll keep for up to three days

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian sausage rolls served on a board

Vegetarian sausage rolls

22 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Try our flavourful vegetarian sausage rolls, packed with mushrooms, chestnuts, leeks and cheese. They're perfect for a picnic or served with salad for lunch

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Caramelised onion & thyme sausage rolls

Caramelised onion & thyme sausage rolls

20 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Take a sheet of puff pastry and stuff it with pork sausages, chutney and mustard to make these onion & thyme sausage rolls. They’re perfect picnic food

40 mins
Easy
Coronation chicken scones

Coronation chicken scones

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

What could be more British than this scone and coronation chicken combo? Ideal for a summer party or picnic

37 mins
Easy
Coconut & jam macaroons in three tupperware boxes

Coconut & jam macaroon traybake

10 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

If you love the flavours of coconut, raspberry jam and dark chocolate, this macaroon traybake will be right up your street. It's a great bake for picnics or elevenses

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Peanut butter cookie cups at a picnic

Peanut butter cookie cups

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Pair the winning combination of peanut butter and dark chocolate in these cookie cups. They're perfect for a picnic or pick-me-up treat for the whole family

43 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A selection of chocolate-dipped strawberries

Chocolate-dipped strawberries

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Indulge in chocolate-dipped strawberries for dessert or as part of a romantic picnic. Drizzle over milk and white chocolate for the wow factor

24 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Vegan sausage rolls on a wire rack

Vegan sausage rolls

19 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Pack a picnic, or deck out a buffet table with these moreish vegan sausage rolls, made with mushrooms, brown rice miso, mustard and sage

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Spiced ‘chorizo’ pastry slices on a wire tray

Spiced ‘chorizo’ pastry slices

5 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy these veggie sausage slices for lunch or in a picnic. Wrapped in puff pastry, they're packed with roasted peppers and spices

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Mini quiches on a blue plate

Mini quiches

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Pack these mini quiches with bacon and cheese for a picnic. Great for feeding a hungry crowd, plus you can make them a day ahead and even freeze them 

1 hr and 20 mins
More effort
A collection of apple ‘doughnuts’

Apple ‘doughnuts’

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make these doughnut-style apple rings for a picnic with the kids. Children will love helping to make, decorate and eat these fruity treats, and there's no cooking required

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Vanilla cupcakes served in a tin

Easy vanilla cupcakes

24 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up a batch of vanilla cupcakes with pretty butter icing for a family picnic or weekend treat. Decorate them with fruit or sprinkles, if you like

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
