The BBC Good Food logo
Cheese & bacon turnovers on a baking tray

Cheese & bacon turnovers

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 6

Make some moreish cheese and bacon turnovers for lunch, a picnic or buffet, and add a dollop of mustard if you like. They'll keep for up to three days

Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal366
fat27g
saturates13g
carbs17g
sugars1g
fibre2g
protein13g
salt1.52g
Advertisement

Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Unravel the pastry on the sheet of baking parchment it comes with, and cut into six squares. Mix the soft cheese with the mustard, if using, and a good grinding of black pepper. Divide between the middles of the pastry squares, and smooth over in a diagonal line from one corner to the opposite side.

  • STEP 2

    Lay a bacon rasher over the soft cheese, then scatter over the cheese. Brush the two exposed corners of pastry with beaten egg, and fold over the top of the filling to join together. Brush the tops with more egg, then slide the baking parchment on to a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 mins until the cheese has melted and the pastry is golden.

  • STEP 3

    Transfer to a cooling rack for 5-10 mins before serving warm. Will keep chilled in an airtight container for two-three days.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content