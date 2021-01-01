The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Eid recipes
Roast chicken on a chopping board

Eid recipes

22 Items

Celebrate the end of Ramadan and break the fast with friends, family and our crowd-pleasing Eid recipes. Make a feast of stunning mains and delicious desserts

Roast chicken in bowl with garnish

Bengali roast chicken

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve this spiced chicken in an aromatic masala for a starter at a family feast. Packed with flavour, it's a popular Bengali dish – one you're sure to cook time and time again

1 hr and 30 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Stuffed paratha with butter

Stuffed paratha

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try making stuffed paratha, a popular Punjabi breakfast or afternoon snack. These have a potato filling, but we also have tips for other great fillings

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
Advertisement
Chicken pakoras in dish with dip

Chicken pakoras

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a batch of these crispy golden pakoras as a snack, or part of an Indian meal. Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce or green chutney

50 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Chapatis with sauce in dish with spoon

Chapatis

46 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

We can't resist a warm chapati with our favourite curry. This traditional Indian side dish is easier than you think and only takes a handful of ingredients

25 mins
Easy
Vegan
Lamb pilau in dish with garnish

Akhni fulab (lamb pilau)

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try a Bangladeshi version of what’s similarly known as a biryani. Lamb pilau, or akhni fulab, is a dish commonly reserved for special occasions such as Eid

3 hrs and 40 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Handesh on plate

Handesh

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a batch of sweet, golden-brown handesh, a Bengali deep-fried snack made from flour and date molasses. Delicious with a cup of tea or eaten with warm milk like cereal

1 hr and 15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Beef bhuna in dish

Beef bhuna

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this rich, flavourful beef curry with chapatis or jeera rice. It's a great family dish and ideal for a special occasion, such as Eid

2 hrs
Easy
Gluten-free
Easy naan bread with butter

Easy naan bread

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up soft, fluffy naan bread topped with herby garlic butter. A perfect side dish for dunking into curries, it’s super easy to make

50 mins
Easy
Carrot halwa (Gajar halwa) served on a bowl

Carrot halwa (gajar halwa)

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make some indulgent gajar halwa, a popular dessert in North India. Often served at Diwali to mark the change of seasons, it's almost fudgy in texture

2 hrs and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
A selection of deep-fried pastries on a board

Coconut pastries (gujiya)

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this version of a popular Indian sweet filled with gently spiced coconut, almonds and raisins. They're usually made to celebrate the festival of Holi

1 hr and 30 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Tandoori roast chicken

Tandoori roast chicken

32 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Serve this Indian spiced bird with rice, potatoes and vegetables for an alternative roast dinner

2 hrs
Easy
Chocolate cheesecake with two slices cut out

Chocolate cheesecake

59 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Treat family and friends to this decadent chocolate dessert. It's an indulgent end to a dinner party or weekend family meal

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Indian rice pudding (kheer) served in three bowls

Indian rice pudding (kheer)

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Celebrate Diwali with this indulgent slow-cooked Indian rice pudding. Studded with dried fruit, it has a sweetly spiced floral flavour and a lovely creaminess

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Halwa in bowl

Halwa

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Try whipping up some halwa, a traditional Indian dessert made from either semolina or carrots, plus nuts and cardamom. Ours is made with semolina

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A bowl serving Indian lamb chops

Indian lamb chops

10 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Try these crispy Indian lamb chops cooked Amritsari-style on the barbecue. Two marinades means it takes more time to prepare, but you'll achieve more flavour

1 hr
Easy
A collection of cardamom biscuits (nan khatai)

Cardamom biscuits (nan khatai)

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy these traditional Indian cardamom biscuits with a mug of steamy masala chai. Nan khatai are notable for their crumbly texture and butter-rich flavour

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Bombay potatoes served in a wok

Bombay potatoes

52 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy Bombay potatoes as a brilliant side dish to an epic feast. These Indian-style potatoes made with nuggets of juicy tomato are super-easy to make, spicy and moreish

40 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Nunor bora on plate

Nunor bora

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy these moreish savoury rice flour snacks with curry or a chilli sauce. Nunor bora are a popular snack in Bangladesh and are often served for Eid

1 hr and 30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Cheesecake on cake stand with knife

Lemon cheesecake

140 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Need a simple, zingy dessert you can make with minimal fuss? Try this creamy lemon cheesecake, made with just a few basic storecupboard ingredients

25 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gulab jamun in syrup

Gulab jamun

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make one of India’s most cherished festival desserts, gulab jamun. These fried dumplings are scented with cardamom and steeped in rose and saffron syrup

1 hr and 5 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Pakora

Pakora

8 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

This pakora recipe from Jaswinder Gill produces perfectly spiced and crispy Indian snacks. Ideal for a family feast, serve with your favourite chutney

50 mins
More effort
Healthy
Vegan
Lamb biryani in a pot

Lamb biryani

86 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Make this classic Indian dish for deliciously moist lamb with paneer, rice and spinach, all spiced to perfection. Great for casual entertaining

1 hr
Easy
See more Eid recipes
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today