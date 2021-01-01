Eid recipes

Serve this spiced chicken in an aromatic masala for a starter at a family feast. Packed with flavour, it's a popular Bengali dish – one you're sure to cook time and time again
Try making stuffed paratha, a popular Punjabi breakfast or afternoon snack. These have a potato filling, but we also have tips for other great fillings
Make a batch of these crispy golden pakoras as a snack, or part of an Indian meal. Serve hot with sweet chilli sauce or green chutney
We can't resist a warm chapati with our favourite curry. This traditional Indian side dish is easier than you think and only takes a handful of ingredients
Try a Bangladeshi version of what’s similarly known as a biryani. Lamb pilau, or akhni fulab, is a dish commonly reserved for special occasions such as Eid
Make a batch of sweet, golden-brown handesh, a Bengali deep-fried snack made from flour and date molasses. Delicious with a cup of tea or eaten with warm milk like cereal
Enjoy this rich, flavourful beef curry with chapatis or jeera rice. It's a great family dish and ideal for a special occasion, such as Eid
Rustle up soft, fluffy naan bread topped with herby garlic butter. A perfect side dish for dunking into curries, it’s super easy to make
Make some indulgent gajar halwa, a popular dessert in North India. Often served at Diwali to mark the change of seasons, it's almost fudgy in texture
Make this version of a popular Indian sweet filled with gently spiced coconut, almonds and raisins. They're usually made to celebrate the festival of Holi
Serve this Indian spiced bird with rice, potatoes and vegetables for an alternative roast dinner
Treat family and friends to this decadent chocolate dessert. It's an indulgent end to a dinner party or weekend family meal
Celebrate Diwali with this indulgent slow-cooked Indian rice pudding. Studded with dried fruit, it has a sweetly spiced floral flavour and a lovely creaminess
Try whipping up some halwa, a traditional Indian dessert made from either semolina or carrots, plus nuts and cardamom. Ours is made with semolina
Try these crispy Indian lamb chops cooked Amritsari-style on the barbecue. Two marinades means it takes more time to prepare, but you'll achieve more flavour
Enjoy these traditional Indian cardamom biscuits with a mug of steamy masala chai. Nan khatai are notable for their crumbly texture and butter-rich flavour
Enjoy Bombay potatoes as a brilliant side dish to an epic feast. These Indian-style potatoes made with nuggets of juicy tomato are super-easy to make, spicy and moreish
Enjoy these moreish savoury rice flour snacks with curry or a chilli sauce. Nunor bora are a popular snack in Bangladesh and are often served for Eid
Need a simple, zingy dessert you can make with minimal fuss? Try this creamy lemon cheesecake, made with just a few basic storecupboard ingredients
Make one of India’s most cherished festival desserts, gulab jamun. These fried dumplings are scented with cardamom and steeped in rose and saffron syrup
This pakora recipe from Jaswinder Gill produces perfectly spiced and crispy Indian snacks. Ideal for a family feast, serve with your favourite chutney
Make this classic Indian dish for deliciously moist lamb with paneer, rice and spinach, all spiced to perfection. Great for casual entertaining