STEP 3

Heat a generous amount of oil in a large wok over a high heat (around 200C if using a thermometer). When it's very hot, reduce the heat to medium – this will ensure the oil is hot enough for the handesh to puff up immediately without burning. Pour a little of the batter directly into the centre of the wok with a jug or ladle and wait a few seconds for it to puff up slowly and rise to the surface of the oil. Move it away from the centre of the pan with a spoon and cook for 25-30 seconds on each side until brown all over and cooked inside – you can tear one open to check that it's cooked through. Remove from the wok using a slotted spoon and place on a plate lined with kitchen paper. Repeat with the remaining batter. Enjoy hot with a cup of tea or tear into small pieces and cover in warm milk to eat like cereal.