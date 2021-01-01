How to improve your digestion: Healthy Diet Plan Summer 2021

If you suffer from common digestive complaints such as bloating or indigestion, you’ll know that what you eat – and when you eat it – can make a big difference to how you feel. While it’s always worth visiting your GP to rule out any medical conditions, paying close attention to your diet and lifestyle may help to ease your symptoms naturally.

Recent research into gut health has rapidly expanded our understanding of the important role of the digestive system in our overall well-being. Within our guts is a complex ecosystem of microbes called the microbiome, and studies have shown that what we eat and drink can hugely affect the diversity and population of the microbiome. You can read more about the research behind this in our guide to good gut health.

Nutritionist Kerry Torrens shares her three top tips to improve your digestion, plus how the recipes from our latest Healthy Diet Plan can help you achieve your goal.

3 tips to improve your digestion

1. Eat mindfully

Give your food the time and attention it deserves. Make a rule never to eat on the go, or when your attention is directed elsewhere. Take the time to notice the textures and flavours of your food and chew it properly – the first step in digestion. Being distracted by TV, laptops or smartphones means that you’re more likely to absent-mindedly snack. Read more about how to eat mindfully.

2. Eat probiotics and prebiotics

Choose wisely, focusing on foods that supply good gut bacteria (probiotics) as well as the fuel these bacteria need to thrive (prebiotics). The healthy porridge bowl in our Healthy Diet Plan is perfect – rich in resistant starch (from the oats) which feeds the beneficial gut bacteria.

3. Eat lightly at night

If you’re eating late, a lighter dinner can help to satiate hunger without making you feel uncomfortably full. The dinners in our Healthy Diet Plan are light and flavoursome, including delicious pork meatballs with bulgur salad, feta and mint.

