How to prepare a mango

How to prepare and cut a mango
- Position the mango so the pointed ends are away from you and towards you with the cheeks either side.
- Slice downwards to remove one mango cheek using a serrated edge knife to guide around the stone in the middle. Turn mango around and repeat on the other side.
- Score along the length of the cheek with the tip of the knife. Turn 90 degrees and score along again to make a criss-cross pattern.
- Turn the mango over and push through the skin with your fingers. The flesh will come out like a hedgehog. Cut away the chunks of flesh from the skin with a knife.
- Follow the curve of the stone to cut away the flesh on both sides. Score along the pieces with a knife then run the knife along the skin to release the pieces. Add to the rest of the mango pieces.
TIPS
PREPARING A MANGO
Using a serrated knife will give more control when cutting the mango, but a smooth knife can also be used.