How to prepare a mango

Mangos are delicious yet notoriously tricky to prepare. Find out how to peel the skin, remove the stone and cut the flesh into bite-size chunks.

How to prepare and cut a mango

  1. Position the mango so the pointed ends are away from you and towards you with the cheeks either side.
  2. Slice downwards to remove one mango cheek using a serrated edge knife to guide around the stone in the middle. Turn mango around and repeat on the other side.
  3. Score along the length of the cheek with the tip of the knife. Turn 90 degrees and score along again to make a criss-cross pattern.
  4. Turn the mango over and push through the skin with your fingers. The flesh will come out like a hedgehog. Cut away the chunks of flesh from the skin with a knife.
  5. Follow the curve of the stone to cut away the flesh on both sides. Score along the pieces with a knife then run the knife along the skin to release the pieces. Add to the rest of the mango pieces.
TIPS
PREPARING A MANGO

Using a serrated knife will give more control when cutting the mango, but a smooth knife can also be used.

