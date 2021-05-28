The BBC Good Food logo
Chocolarder April chocolate subscription

Chocolarder chocolate subscription review

For a chocolate delivery with ethics you can trust, try a Chocolarder subscription – read our full review.

Chocolarder, based in Cornwall, is dedicated to bean-to-bar chocolate-making. With a strong commitment to ethical and environmental principles, the craft chocolatier is inspired by Cornish ingredients for its high-quality, small-batch bars and truffles. All the chocolate is vegan-friendly, slavery-free and fairly traded, and comes in plastic-free packaging.

What is the Chocolarder subscription?

The Chocolarder monthly chocolate delivery combines its bean-to-bar chocolate with a box of unique truffles – the best of both worlds. For £25 a month, the rolling subscription includes two bars of chocolate from either the standard or limited-edition range along with a box of 12 truffles. Flavours change every month.

What is in the Chocolarder subscription?

We receive two deliciously different bars: Cornish honeycomb 50% milk chocolate and cinnamon-toasted cacao nibs 74% dark chocolate. The fully recyclable paper and cardboard packaging contains information about Chocolarder’s chocolate-making process, as well as tasting notes and the details behind each bar, down to the plantation where the beans come from. We enjoy the contrast between the distinctly grown-up cinnamon bar and the easy eating of the sweet honeycomb and milk chocolate bar made with Cornish honey. We also get a sneak peek of its new almond honey nougatine bar with creamy milk chocolate.

The truffles arrive perfectly secure in a thick white cardboard box, feeling like a very luxurious treat. Our box contains sea buckthorn truffles, which is quite a unique flavour – you’ve got to be committed to it with a box of 12! It might not be for everyone, but is interesting to try, with a sweet liquid centre that has notes of honey. The following month’s box, contains ‘brown bread truffles’ made with wholewheat and molasses Cornish bread in a dark chocolate shell.

Conclusion

In an industry that can sometimes be problematic, we love the principles behind Chocolarder’s chocolate-making. A subscription is a great way to support these small producers, as well as enjoy the best of chocolate worlds with truffles and chocolate bars delivered in one subscription.

