Fancy a spot of baking and not sure where to start? We’ve gathered some of our favourite baking books to keep you going with plenty of inspiration.

Advertisement

There’s something for everyone, no matter what you want to make, how much you’ve baked before or who you plan to gift your bakes to. We’ve got bread books to practice focaccia and sourdough, patisserie books so you can make the perfect afternoon tea and books packed with chocolate treats for the ultimate sweet tooth.

Once you’ve got your baking bookshelf sorted, check out our other cookbook recommendations. Get meat-free inspiration with our best vegetarian cookbooks, give our best student cookbooks to someone heading to uni or spend time in the kitchen over the school holidays with one of our best cookbooks for kids, perfect for rainy days.

Best baking books at a glance

Best for patisserie : Everyone Can Bake by Dominique Ansel

: Everyone Can Bake by Dominique Ansel Best for limited equipment: One Tin Bakes by Edd Kimber

One Tin Bakes by Edd Kimber Best comprehensive guide: The Pastry Chef’s Guide by Ravneet Gill

The Pastry Chef’s Guide by Ravneet Gill Best for new twists on classics: The New Way to Cake by Benjamina Ebuehi

The New Way to Cake by Benjamina Ebuehi Best for bread bakers: Crumb by Richard Bertinet

Crumb by Richard Bertinet Best for Instagram-worthy bakes: Baking with Kim-Joy by Kim-Joy

Baking with Kim-Joy by Kim-Joy Best for chocolate: Cocoa by Sue Quinn

Cocoa by Sue Quinn Best bargain buy: Bread Ahead e-book

Bread Ahead e-book Best for families: Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain

Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain Best story behind the book: Rising Hope by Luminary Bakery

Best baking books to buy

Everyone Can Bake by Dominique Ansel

Best for patisserie

The second book from acclaimed pastry chef (and inventor of legendary croissant-doughnut hybrid, the cronut) Dominique Ansel, Everyone Can Bake breaks down the art of patisserie into manageable building blocks, chapter by chapter. It’s split into four sections: bases (think cakes, tarts and cookies), fillings (mousses, jams and pastry creams) and finishings (meringues and chocolate glazes), plus one on assembly and technique. The idea is that, once you’ve mastered some of the basic recipes in each section, you can put them together in endless different ways to create impressive desserts, cakes and bakes worthy of a patisserie window. You’ll master everything from basic banana bread to showstopping mousse cakes, pavlovas and more.

Must-try recipe: peach brown sugar charlotte

Available from:

One Tin Bakes by Edd Kimber

Best for limited equipment

It is a rare joy to leaf through a cookbook and find you want to make every single recipe in it. Such is the case with Edd Kimber’s latest book. Perfect for anyone who loves to bake, the recipes are all made in just one tin – a 23 x 33cm brownie tin, to be precise. Covering cakes, cookies, brownies, pies, tarts and desserts, there’s a bake for every occasion, from simple favourites like classic birthday cake and tiramisu, to unique bakes, including tahini chocolate chip cookie bars, grapefruit meringue pie and pistachio crème brûlée tart with honey-roasted apricots.

Must-try recipe: chocolate & cardamom carrot cake with brown butter cream cheese frosting

Available from:

The Pastry Chef’s Guide by Ravneet Gill

Best comprehensive guide

After working as a pastry chef in some of London’s top restaurants, Ravneet Gill has written her first book, in which she shares secrets for achieving perfect pastry. Ideal for home cooks, this is a complete guide to baking, which includes an enlightening theory section as well as recipes. It’s divided into handy chapters, including sugar, custard, chocolate, cakes and biscuits.

Must-try recipe: salted chocolate & caramel tart

The New Way to Cake by Benjamina Ebuehi

Best for new twists on classics

This modern collection from 2016 Great British Bake Off quarter-finalist Benjamina is a breath of fresh air, putting a new spin on classics with the addition of fragrant spices, citrus and floral flavours. Find recipes such as masala chai carrot cake, hot chocolate & halva pudding and earl grey & blueberry teacakes.

Must-try recipe: honey loaf with sweet dukkah

Available from:

Crumb by Richard Bertinet

Best for bread bakers

Bread genius Richard Bertinet makes baking easy with his step-by-step recipes. Once you’ve mastered the essential loaves, try your hand at brioches, plaits, crumpets and flatbreads, and experiment with different ferments. If you’ve got a sweet tooth, there’s plenty to try, from a stunning plum tart to a Russian plait stuffed with chocolate crème pâtissière. A beautiful book guaranteed to improve your baking technique.

Must-try recipe: sourdough pizza

Available from:

Baking with Kim-Joy by Kim-Joy

Best for Instagram-worthy bakes

The 2018 Bake Off finalist Kim-Joy won over the nation with her fun and quirky bakes, and now you can make them yourself with her first book. If you’re a dab hand with a piping bag and enjoy bakes with lots of detail, you’ll love this book. There are showstopping cakes in inventive flavours, from ginger, pecan & salted caramel to blueberry cake with orange curd, plus cookies, breads and a ‘little bakes’ chapter – animal designs feature heavily here (especially cats). We love the ‘pigfiteroles’ in mud (little pigs sitting in choux pastry buns), and the ‘purrmaid’ (cat mermaids, of course) macarons.

Must-try recipe: lavender & lemon ‘pandaleines’

Available from:

Cocoa by Sue Quinn

Best for chocolate

This book is perfect for chocolate lovers. As well as the story of chocolate – from bean to bar – and its history, there’s plenty of information, from how to perfectly melt it to the best way to taste it. Heavenly cakes sit among tarts, mousses and cookies, with plenty of innovative ideas, including a duck fat caramel & chocolate bay leaf tart. There’s even a handful of savoury recipes (realise your childhood dream of eating chocolate for dinner) with chocolate adding richness to chilli, game dishes and even pasta.

Must-try recipe: chocolate milk cake with pecan praline cream

Bread Ahead online baking recipe e-book

Best bargain buy

A very exciting launch from renowned London bakery Bread Ahead, this e-book is an accessible collection of some of the bakery’s most-loved recipes. Learn how to make 18 different bakes, including Bread Ahead’s legendary doughnuts – affectionately dubbed ‘pillows of joy’ – and its fluffy focaccia & almond amaretti biscuits.

Must-try recipe: cinnamon buns

Nadiya Bakes by Nadiya Hussain

Best for families

Accompanying her BBC Two series of the same name, Nadiya Bakes features over 100 recipes, from celebration cakes, biscuits, traybakes, tarts and pies to showstopping desserts, breads and savoury bakes. Nadiya puts her signature creative twists on classic recipes (sheekh kebab toad-in-the-hole and croissant bread & butter pudding) and provides plenty of inventive shortcuts so anyone can easily achieve delicious and impressive bakes at home.

Must-try recipe: strawberry & clotted cream shortcake cupcakes

Available from:

Rising Hope by Luminary Bakery

Best story behind the book

Luminary Bakery is a London-based social enterprise that supports disadvantaged women, including those who have been homeless or experienced abuse, by offering courses, employment and work experience in its bakeries. Its first book combines inspiring stories from some of these women alongside beautifully illustrated sweet and savoury recipes.

Advertisement

Must-try recipe: honeycomb cheesecake blondies