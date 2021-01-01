Birthday cake recipes

Perfect for a party, this rainbow-speckled cake screams 'celebrate'! Pipe creamy vanilla icing and scatter over sprinkles for a showstopping cake that adults and kids will love
Children love colour, so what could be better than a birthday cake with two different coloured sponges made from one mixture and a colourful icing?
We used colourful candles rather than artificial sweets to brighten up this tasty birthday cake
Celebrate our 30th birthday with us – or your own special occasion – with this impressive rainbow sponge. Iced with buttercream and topped with coloured sprinkles, it's a cake that has the wow factor
Who could resist our chocolate and raspberry cake? Like a Victoria sponge but better, try budget-friendly frozen raspberries for the cream
Decorate this simple elderflower and lemon cake with edible flowers for a showstopping celebration dessert. It's perfect for a wedding or birthday
Bake this show-stopping chocolate cake topped with decadent salted caramel and cookies. Perfect for celebrating a special occasion
Anti-gravity cakes are this year's must-have trend for birthdays or parties - this stunning Smartie cake will delight kids and grown-ups alike
Stack up our best ever chocolate sponges and smother in an Oreo biscuit icing to make this towering celebration cake
Dazzle your kids with their favourite TV character in cake form! This orange buttercream and jam-filled sponge is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, great for a birthday party
Create a cake with the wow factor with our colourful ombre mermaid. It's a baking challenge but makes a magical party cake for kids and grown-ups alike
Bake a plant-based version of a chocolate fudge cake for a birthday party. Everyone can enjoy it, including guests who have a dairy intolerance or egg allergies
This colourful animal sponge is sure to be the mane event at any party! Perfect for kids, the simple yogurt vanilla sponge has a buttercream and novelty sugar paste icing decoration
A celebration cake with a touch of woodland style, this chocolate cake is decorated with edible spikes, buttercream and chocolate details
Turn your favourite cocktail into a dessert with this mojito cake made with a lime, mint and white rum syrup and lime buttercream. It's a perfect party cake
Cover the light buttery sponge of this classic celebration cake with silky-smooth meringue buttercream and colourful edible polka dots
Decorative Italian meringue masks a spicy, moist ginger cake layered with ginger buttercream- an amazing bake!
Stop people in their tracks with a stunning unicorn cake. With a light sponge and salted caramel buttercream, it looks fabulous and tastes divine too
A grown-up, lightly-spiced sponge that is sandwiched with pears caramelised in maple syrup and topped with meringue buttercream
This fun cake won the 11-17 age group in our 20th birthday cake competition
This recipe pairs a nutty meringue with coffee-flavoured Victoria sponge. No wonder it made it into the top three in our 20th birthday cake competition
The sweet and salty combo of peanut butter and chocolate make this cake irresistible - decorate with pretzels for added crunch
This sophisticated cake, one of the final three in our 20th birthday cake competition, is dark, rich and moist