  4. Birthday cake recipes
Funfetti cake on a cake plate

Birthday cake recipes

44 Recipes

Celebrate a birthday by baking one of our stunning cakes. From towering funfetti sponges to decadent chocolate bakes, we've got plenty of party inspiration.

Funfetti cake

Funfetti cake

44 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

Perfect for a party, this rainbow-speckled cake screams 'celebrate'! Pipe creamy vanilla icing and scatter over sprinkles for a showstopping cake that adults and kids will love

1 hr
More effort
Vegetarian
Birthday cake served with candles

Super-easy birthday cake

11 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Children love colour, so what could be better than a birthday cake with two different coloured sponges made from one mixture and a colourful icing?

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Chocolate birthday cake

Chocolate birthday cake recipe

101 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

We used colourful candles rather than artificial sweets to brighten up this tasty birthday cake

45 mins
Easy
Rainbow zebra cake served on a cake stand with candles

Rainbow zebra cake

16 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Celebrate our 30th birthday with us – or your own special occasion – with this impressive rainbow sponge. Iced with buttercream and topped with coloured sprinkles, it's a cake that has the wow factor

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Chocolate & raspberry birthday layer cake served on a cake stand

Chocolate & raspberry birthday layer cake

60 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Who could resist our chocolate and raspberry cake? Like a Victoria sponge but better, try budget-friendly frozen raspberries for the cream

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
How to make a homemade piping bag

How to make a piping bag

How to make a homemade piping bag for cake decorating.

Elderflower & lemon celebration cake served on a cake stand and decorated with fresh flowers

Lemon & elderflower celebration cake

61 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Decorate this simple elderflower and lemon cake with edible flowers for a showstopping celebration dessert. It's perfect for a wedding or birthday

1 hr and 25 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Chocolate salted caramel cookie cake

Chocolate salted caramel cookie cake

37 ratings 3.4 out of 5 star rating

Bake this show-stopping chocolate cake topped with decadent salted caramel and cookies. Perfect for celebrating a special occasion

1 hr and 15 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Gravity-defying sweetie cake

Gravity-defying sweetie cake

42 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Anti-gravity cakes are this year's must-have trend for birthdays or parties - this stunning Smartie cake will delight kids and grown-ups alike

1 hr and 35 mins
More effort
Cookies & cream party cake

Cookies & cream party cake

70 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Stack up our best ever chocolate sponges and smother in an Oreo biscuit icing to make this towering celebration cake

1 hr and 50 mins
More effort
Orange and raspberry Hey Duggee cake

Orange and raspberry Hey Duggee cake

8 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Dazzle your kids with their favourite TV character in cake form! This orange buttercream and jam-filled sponge is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, great for a birthday party 

3 hrs and 10 mins
A challenge
Vegetarian
Mermaid cake with a slice cut out

Mermaid cake

7 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Create a cake with the wow factor with our colourful ombre mermaid. It's a baking challenge but makes a magical party cake for kids and grown-ups alike

2 hrs
A challenge
A chocolate birthday cake, with a slice removed, on a cake stand

Vegan birthday cake

7 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Bake a plant-based version of a chocolate fudge cake for a birthday party. Everyone can enjoy it, including guests who have a dairy intolerance or egg allergies

1 hr and 30 mins
More effort
Vegan
Happy lion birthday cake

Happy lion birthday cake

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This colourful animal sponge is sure to be the mane event at any party! Perfect for kids, the simple yogurt vanilla sponge has a buttercream and novelty sugar paste icing decoration

45 mins
Easy
Hedgehog cake

Hedgehog cake

25 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

A celebration cake with a touch of woodland style, this chocolate cake is decorated with edible spikes, buttercream and chocolate details

2 hrs and 30 mins
Easy
Mojito cake served on a cake stand

Mojito cake

29 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Turn your favourite cocktail into a dessert with this mojito cake made with a lime, mint and white rum syrup and lime buttercream. It's a perfect party cake

1 hr and 5 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Vanilla party cake

Vanilla party cake

46 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Cover the light buttery sponge of this classic celebration cake with silky-smooth meringue buttercream and colourful edible polka dots

1 hr and 55 mins
A challenge
Toasted marshmallow & ginger cake

Toasted marshmallow & ginger cake

10 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Decorative Italian meringue masks a spicy, moist ginger cake layered with ginger buttercream- an amazing bake!

2 hrs and 10 mins
A challenge
Unicorn-themed cake on a cake stand

Unicorn cake

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Stop people in their tracks with a stunning unicorn cake. With a light sponge and salted caramel buttercream, it looks fabulous and tastes divine too

2 hrs
More effort
Vegetarian
Maple & pear ruffle cake

Maple & pear ruffle cake

6 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A grown-up, lightly-spiced sponge that is sandwiched with pears caramelised in maple syrup and topped with meringue buttercream

2 hrs and 10 mins
A challenge
Banoffee marshmallow cake

Banoffee marshmallow cake

35 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

This fun cake won the 11-17 age group in our 20th birthday cake competition

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Louise Read's Coffee crunch cake

Louise Read’s Coffee crunch cake

37 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

This recipe pairs a nutty meringue with coffee-flavoured Victoria sponge. No wonder it made it into the top three in our 20th birthday cake competition

1 hr and 20 mins
More effort
Peanut butter & chocolate cake

Peanut butter & chocolate cake

20 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

The sweet and salty combo of peanut butter and chocolate make this cake irresistible - decorate with pretzels for added crunch

1 hr and 55 mins
A challenge
Hannah Obee's Salted caramel chocolate cake

Hannah Obee’s Salted caramel chocolate cake

24 ratings 3.3 out of 5 star rating

This sophisticated cake, one of the final three in our 20th birthday cake competition, is dark, rich and moist

1 hr and 55 mins
A challenge
