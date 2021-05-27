STEP 3

Fold in the flour, baking powder and a pinch of fine salt until you have a smooth batter. Finally, fold in the raspberries and the white chocolate chips and fill the muffin cases leaving a little gap at the top. Cover the muffins with a layer of the crumble topping and bake for 10 mins, then reduce the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and bake for 25-30 mins more until risen and golden, and a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean.