Four raspberry & white chocolate crumble muffins

Raspberry & white chocolate crumble muffins

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Makes 10-12

Mix tangy raspberries with white chocolate chips, a light sponge and toasty topping to make these moreish muffins. They're ideal for a mid-morning snack

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving (12)
NutrientUnit
kcal344
fat16g
saturates9g
carbs44g
sugars21g
fibre2g
protein6g
salt0.3g
Ingredients

For the crumble topping

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases. Put all of the crumble topping ingredients in a bowl along with a pinch of salt and rub together using your fingertips until you have a crumbly mixture.

  • STEP 2

    For the muffins, beat the butter and sugars together for 5 mins until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs gradually, beating until combined. Mix in the yogurt, vanilla and milk.

  • STEP 3

    Fold in the flour, baking powder and a pinch of fine salt until you have a smooth batter. Finally, fold in the raspberries and the white chocolate chips and fill the muffin cases leaving a little gap at the top. Cover the muffins with a layer of the crumble topping and bake for 10 mins, then reduce the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and bake for 25-30 mins more until risen and golden, and a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean.

Recipe tip

Twist it: Dark chocolate & blackberry muffins
Blackberries burst onto hedgerows in late summer. Simply add them to the muffin mix instead of the raspberries and swap the white chocolate for dark.

Use up leftovers
Slice raspberry & white chocolate crumble muffins and use in place of bread in your favourite bread & butter pudding recipe. Add extra white chocolate chips too, if you like.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Overall rating

