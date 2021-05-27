Raspberry & white chocolate crumble muffins
- Makes 10-12
Ingredients
- 100g unsalted butter, softened
- 65g caster sugar
- 65g light brown soft sugar
- 2 large eggs, at room temperature
- 125g Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp vanilla paste
- 5 tbsp milk
- 250g self-raising flour
- 1 tsp baking powder
- 175g raspberries (fresh or frozen)
- 90g white chocolate chips
For the crumble topping
- 3 tbsp plain flour
- 3 tbsp light brown soft sugar
- 50g cold unsalted butter, cut into cubes
- 50g rolled oats
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and line a 12-hole muffin tin with paper cases. Put all of the crumble topping ingredients in a bowl along with a pinch of salt and rub together using your fingertips until you have a crumbly mixture.
- STEP 2
For the muffins, beat the butter and sugars together for 5 mins until pale and fluffy. Add the eggs gradually, beating until combined. Mix in the yogurt, vanilla and milk.
- STEP 3
Fold in the flour, baking powder and a pinch of fine salt until you have a smooth batter. Finally, fold in the raspberries and the white chocolate chips and fill the muffin cases leaving a little gap at the top. Cover the muffins with a layer of the crumble topping and bake for 10 mins, then reduce the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and bake for 25-30 mins more until risen and golden, and a cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean.
