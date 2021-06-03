The BBC Good Food logo
Iced mocha in two glasses

Iced mocha

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Combine the richness of chocolate milk with a hit of espresso and a whipped cream topping to make a moreish iced mocha – it's like a dessert in a glass

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal233
fat14g
saturates8g
carbs21g
sugars19g
fibre1g
protein7g
salt0.23g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Pour 50ml of the milk into a small pan and add the chocolate buttons. Mix well until melted, then leave to cool.

  • STEP 2

    Half-fill a large, tall glass with ice, then pour in the cooled chocolate milk and the remaining 100ml milk and stir to combine.

  • STEP 3

    Top up with more ice, then slowly pour in the espresso. Finish with a dollop of whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder or cinnamon – or both, if you like.

