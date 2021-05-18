The BBC Good Food logo
Cauliflower & green bean curry

Try this aromatic curry using two spice mixes: garam masala and Chinese five-spice powder. Coconut yogurt gives a creamy texture without the extra calories

Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
low inkcal452
low infat11g
saturates5g
carbs69g
sugars13g
fibre12g
protein14g
salt0.97g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan over a low heat. Add the ginger and curry leaves and fry, stirring, for about a minute. Tip in the squash and potatoes, turn the heat up to medium and fry for 5 mins more. Meanwhile, put the rice on to boil for 20 mins until tender.

  • STEP 2

    Scatter the chilli over the squash and potatoes along with the garlic, garam masala and five-spice. Stir briefly, then add the tomatoes, cauliflower, 400ml water and the bouillon powder. Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 10 mins. Add the beans and cook for another 10 mins until all the veg is tender, but still holding their shape.

  • STEP 3

    Turn off the heat and stir in the yogurt, coriander and lime juice. Serve half with half the rice. Chill the remaining two portions of curry and rice for another night. Will keep covered in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat the rice in the microwave and the curry in a pan set over a low heat until piping hot.

