Cauliflower & green bean curry
- Serves 4
Ingredients
- 1tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 thumb-sized piece of ginger (about 30g), thinly sliced into shreds
- 1tbsp curry leaves
- 320g diced butternut squash (prepared weight)
- 250g baby potatoes, halved or quartered
- 225g brown basmati rice
- red chillies, deseeded and finely chopped
- 4 garlic cloves, finely grated
- 1tbsp garam masala
- 1tsp Chinese five-spice (check the label to make sure there is no added salt)
- 4 tomatoes, chopped
- 400g cauliflower, large florets and leaves roughly chopped
- 2tsp vegetable bouillon powder
- 320g French beans, trimmed and cut into lengths
- 150g coconut yogurt
- 15g fresh coriander, chopped
- ½ lime, juiced
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oil in a large non-stick pan over a low heat. Add the ginger and curry leaves and fry, stirring, for about a minute. Tip in the squash and potatoes, turn the heat up to medium and fry for 5 mins more. Meanwhile, put the rice on to boil for 20 mins until tender.
- STEP 2
Scatter the chilli over the squash and potatoes along with the garlic, garam masala and five-spice. Stir briefly, then add the tomatoes, cauliflower, 400ml water and the bouillon powder. Bring to the boil, then cover and simmer for 10 mins. Add the beans and cook for another 10 mins until all the veg is tender, but still holding their shape.
- STEP 3
Turn off the heat and stir in the yogurt, coriander and lime juice. Serve half with half the rice. Chill the remaining two portions of curry and rice for another night. Will keep covered in the fridge for up to two days. Reheat the rice in the microwave and the curry in a pan set over a low heat until piping hot.
