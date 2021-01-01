How to eat to feel more energetic: Healthy Diet Plan Summer 2021

If you find yourself reaching for a super-strength coffee to get you through the afternoon slump, you’re not alone. Low-level fatigue that lasts all day is so common in our society that many doctors use an acronym to describe the symptom – TATT (‘Tired All The Time’). While it’s always worth visiting your GP to rule out any medical conditions, paying close attention to your diet and lifestyle can really help you feel more alert and energetic throughout the day.

Nutritionist Kerry Torrens shares her three top tips to boost your energy throughout the day, plus how the recipes from our latest Healthy Diet Plan can help you achieve your goal.

Three tips for boosting energy levels

1. Eat slow-release carbs

Choose slow-release carbs such as oats, as well as wholegrain versions of bread, rice and pasta – these supply a steady source of fuel for the body so you don't end up running on empty.

2. Balance your macros

‘Macros’ or ‘macronutrients’ refer to carbs, protein and fat. Even if you choose slow-release carbs, such as wholegrain varieties, eating too much of them can make you feel lethargic. All the recipes in our Healthy Diet Plan are designed to provide a good balance between complex carbs and healthy fats – such as those in nuts, seeds and avocado – as well as lean protein, such as beans, lean cuts of meat and fish.

3. Get enough quality sleep

This one may be obvious, but it’s easy to forget about! Don’t attempt to burn the candle at both ends – adequate rest is crucial for supporting energy levels. Try our top tips for a good night’s sleep.

