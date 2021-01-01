The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Vegetarian soup recipes
roasted red pepper and tomato soup with ricotta

Vegetarian soup recipes

73 Recipes

Blitz up a nourishing, veg-packed soup for a warming winter meal or light lunch. Choose from creamy tomato, minestrone, gazpacho and more.

Two bowls of red pepper & tomato soup with ricotta

Roasted red pepper & tomato soup with ricotta

23 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Liven up a tomato soup with a few easy and tasty additions, including a spoonful of ricotta. It's classic comfort food and also a low-calorie, healthy option

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Spiced carrot & lentil soup in a bowl

Spiced carrot & lentil soup

1,142 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

A delicious, spicy blend packed full of iron and low in fat to boot. It's ready in under half an hour, or can be made in a slow cooker

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Advertisement
Orzo tomato soup with pesto in bowl

Orzo & tomato soup

49 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Make our simple, budget-friendly tomato, orzo and chickpea soup in just 30 minutes. This easy, vegetarian family meal is healthy and even low fat

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Butternut squash and chilli soup in a bowl, with a swirl of cream

Butternut squash soup with chilli & crème fraîche

582 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Come in from the cold to a warming bowl of autumnal soup

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Celery soup in bowl topped with celery leaves, with spoons and bread

Celery soup

181 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Cook up a batch of fresh, low-calorie celery soup for a healthy and filling veggie lunch or supper. Serve with chunks of crusty bread

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Minestrone soup in bowl

Minestrone soup

164 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Our easy minestrone soup makes a filling lunch or a satisfying supper, served with fresh bread. This simple bowl of goodness is packed with nutritious veg

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Carrot and coriander soup in a bowl garnished with fresh coriander

Carrot & coriander soup

562 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Everyone loves this super healthy soup, perfect for an easy supper

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Tomato soup

Tomato soup

355 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

To make the tastiest tomato soup you’ll ever experience wait until the tomatoes are at their most ripe and juicy, around September

1 hr and 45 mins
Easy
Vegan
Red lentil, chickpea & chilli soup in a bowl with Greek yogurt and coriander garnish

Red lentil, chickpea & chilli soup

771 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Come home to a warming bowlful of this filling, low-fat soup

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Pumpkin soup in a white bowl, topped with croutons

Pumpkin soup

185 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Whip up this easy pumpkin soup as a starter for a dinner party or a light supper when you need a bit of comfort – it has a lovely silky texture

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A bowl of gazpacho with runner bean tempura & pickled coriander seeds

Gazpacho with runner bean tempura & pickled coriander seeds

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

We love the contrast of flavours, textures and temperatures in this gazpacho served with runner bean tempura and pickled coriander seeds. A fabulous starter

40 mins
More effort
Healthy
Vegetarian
A bowl of green soup made with courgette, leek and goat's cheese served with bread

Courgette, leek & goat’s cheese soup

31 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

This super-healthy vegetarian soup is low in calories and full of flavour. It's packed with three of your 5-a-day, plus folate, fibre, vitamin C and iron

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Bowl and saucepan filled with cabbage soup, topped with parmesan shavings

Cabbage soup

33 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Get three of your 5-a-day with a bowl of this healthy, low-fat cabbage soup. It's delicious on its own or served with a hunk of crusty, buttered bread

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
A bowl of cucumber, pea & lettuce soup with bread

Cucumber, pea & lettuce soup

25 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Treat as a healthy lunch or vegetarian starter, this simple and refreshing vibrant green soup is low in calories and features three of your five-a-day

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Cauliflower soup in two bowls

Cauliflower soup

58 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Throw together this comforting and creamy cauliflower soup for lunch or a light supper. It's perfect topped with parsley and served with crusty bread

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Leek, pea & watercress soup served in a bowl

Leek, pea & watercress soup

22 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Pack in the goodness with this vibrant green soup, packed with leeks, peas and watercress. It's tasty and healthy too, both low in calories and fat

32 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Cream of wild mushroom soup

Creamy mushroom soup

95 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Use porcini and wild mushrooms to make this rich and creamy soup that makes a filling yet light supper for cold nights. Serve with croutons and chives

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Lentil soup served in bowls

Lentil soup

60 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this filling veggie soup with red lentils, carrots and leeks. It's low in calories and fat and delivers three of your 5-a-day 

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Metal jug and bowl filled with green vegetable soup, next to wooden spoon

Easy green vegetable soup

11 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Cook a bowlful of goodness inspired by the most famous soup connoisseur in the galaxy, the Soup Dragon, from the hit children's show Clangers

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Hot 'n' spicy roasted red pepper & tomato soup

Hot ‘n’ spicy roasted red pepper & tomato soup

27 ratings 3.5 out of 5 star rating

Whizz up this warming and vibrant soup in 10 minutes for a filling veggie supper, rich in vitamin C

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Beetroot & onion seed soup

Beetroot & onion seed soup

18 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

A deep red autumnal soup that's low fat, vegetarian and full of flavour. Beetroot and apple give this soup a subtle sweet flavour, while lentils add protein and bulk

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Courgette, potato & cheddar soup

Courgette, potato & cheddar soup

258 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This freezable soup is a delicious way to use up a glut of courgettes

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
5-veg creamy tomato soup with marmite and spinach pinwheels

Healthy tomato soup

8 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this vegetable-packed tomato soup for a lovely light family meal, with leftovers for the next day. Serve with bread or our Cheese, Marmite & spinach pinwheels

1 hr
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Two bowls of creamy carrot soup with garlicky seeded croutons

Creamy carrot soup

4 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Make a comforting starter or lunch in no time with our easy creamy carrot soup, topped with garlicky seeded croutons. Quick and simple, it takes just 30 minutes to make

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today