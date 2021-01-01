Vegetarian soup recipes

Liven up a tomato soup with a few easy and tasty additions, including a spoonful of ricotta. It's classic comfort food and also a low-calorie, healthy option
A delicious, spicy blend packed full of iron and low in fat to boot. It's ready in under half an hour, or can be made in a slow cooker
Make our simple, budget-friendly tomato, orzo and chickpea soup in just 30 minutes. This easy, vegetarian family meal is healthy and even low fat
Come in from the cold to a warming bowl of autumnal soup
Cook up a batch of fresh, low-calorie celery soup for a healthy and filling veggie lunch or supper. Serve with chunks of crusty bread
Our easy minestrone soup makes a filling lunch or a satisfying supper, served with fresh bread. This simple bowl of goodness is packed with nutritious veg
To make the tastiest tomato soup you’ll ever experience wait until the tomatoes are at their most ripe and juicy, around September
Whip up this easy pumpkin soup as a starter for a dinner party or a light supper when you need a bit of comfort – it has a lovely silky texture
We love the contrast of flavours, textures and temperatures in this gazpacho served with runner bean tempura and pickled coriander seeds. A fabulous starter
This super-healthy vegetarian soup is low in calories and full of flavour. It's packed with three of your 5-a-day, plus folate, fibre, vitamin C and iron
Get three of your 5-a-day with a bowl of this healthy, low-fat cabbage soup. It's delicious on its own or served with a hunk of crusty, buttered bread
Treat as a healthy lunch or vegetarian starter, this simple and refreshing vibrant green soup is low in calories and features three of your five-a-day
Throw together this comforting and creamy cauliflower soup for lunch or a light supper. It's perfect topped with parsley and served with crusty bread
Pack in the goodness with this vibrant green soup, packed with leeks, peas and watercress. It's tasty and healthy too, both low in calories and fat
Use porcini and wild mushrooms to make this rich and creamy soup that makes a filling yet light supper for cold nights. Serve with croutons and chives
Enjoy this filling veggie soup with red lentils, carrots and leeks. It's low in calories and fat and delivers three of your 5-a-day
Cook a bowlful of goodness inspired by the most famous soup connoisseur in the galaxy, the Soup Dragon, from the hit children's show Clangers
Whizz up this warming and vibrant soup in 10 minutes for a filling veggie supper, rich in vitamin C
A deep red autumnal soup that's low fat, vegetarian and full of flavour. Beetroot and apple give this soup a subtle sweet flavour, while lentils add protein and bulk
This freezable soup is a delicious way to use up a glut of courgettes
Enjoy this vegetable-packed tomato soup for a lovely light family meal, with leftovers for the next day. Serve with bread or our Cheese, Marmite & spinach pinwheels
Make a comforting starter or lunch in no time with our easy creamy carrot soup, topped with garlicky seeded croutons. Quick and simple, it takes just 30 minutes to make