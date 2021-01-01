Tiki cocktail recipes

Blend white and dark rum with lime juice, pineapple juice and a splash of grenadine to make this ghoulish Halloween cocktail. Garnish with cherries and mint
Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple
A traditional cocktail with both dark and white rum, vibrant grenadine, triple sec, almond syrup, lime and a retro cherry garnish
A tropical blend of rich coconut cream, white rum and tangy pineapple – serve with an umbrella for kitsch appeal
Mix gin with cherry brandy, Benedictine, Angostura bitters, pineapple and lime juice to make this classic cocktail. Garnish with pineapple and a cherry
Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch
Combine vodka with peach schnapps and cranberry juice to make a classic sex on the beach cocktail. Garnish with cocktail cherries and orange slices
Try our refreshing take on the classic blue lagoon with lemonade and fresh citrus juice. This boozy retro classic cocktail is perfect for parties
Keep your party guests content with this creamy, fruity drink with Malibu, coconut milk, pineapple and mango juice