Zombie cocktail garnished with mint and cherries

Tiki cocktail recipes

9 Items

Fill your cocktail menu with tropical flavours and try our favourite tiki cocktail recipes. Mix up a classic mai tai or crowd-pleasing rum punch

Zombie cocktail

4 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Blend white and dark rum with lime juice, pineapple juice and a splash of grenadine to make this ghoulish Halloween cocktail. Garnish with cherries and mint

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Rum punch

Rum punch

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Shivi Ramoutar's recipe for this classic Caribbean cocktail combines sweet and sour flavours for a fruity weekend tipple

5 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Mai tai cocktails in glasses with cherry garnish

Mai tai

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

A traditional cocktail with both dark and white rum, vibrant grenadine, triple sec, almond syrup, lime and a retro cherry garnish

5 mins
Easy
Piña colada

Piña colada

23 ratings 3.6 out of 5 star rating

A tropical blend of rich coconut cream, white rum and tangy pineapple – serve with an umbrella for kitsch appeal

5 mins
Easy
Two Singapore sling cocktails

Singapore sling

5 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Mix gin with cherry brandy, Benedictine, Angostura bitters, pineapple and lime juice to make this classic cocktail. Garnish with pineapple and a cherry

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Hurricane cocktail in a glass with an orange slice and cherry

Hurricane cocktail

9 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Our tropical, rum-based hurricane cocktail is easy to make and sure to get your party started. Garnish with orange and cocktail cherries for a kitsch touch

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Two sex on the beach cocktails

Sex on the beach cocktail

13 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Combine vodka with peach schnapps and cranberry juice to make a classic sex on the beach cocktail. Garnish with cocktail cherries and orange slices

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Blue cocktail with cherries

Blue lagoon

3 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Try our refreshing take on the classic blue lagoon with lemonade and fresh citrus juice. This boozy retro classic cocktail is perfect for parties

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Tropical coconut rum punch

Tropical coconut rum punch

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Keep your party guests content with this creamy, fruity drink with Malibu, coconut milk, pineapple and mango juice

5 mins
Easy
