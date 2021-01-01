Sipping cocktail recipes

Mix up a classic dirty martini to impress guests at your next party. This easy, elegant cocktail combines dry gin, vermouth and green olives
Indulge in a classic sazerac cocktail, with whiskey, absinthe, bitters and an orange garnish. Try on the rocks if you’d prefer
To make the perfect classic negroni cocktail all you need is balance: use equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari, and choose the best products you have in reach
A traditional whisky cocktail with bitters, soda water and a simple orange garnish. Serve in a tumbler with plenty of ice
If you're a whiskey lover, you'll love this sweet manhattan, made with whiskey, vermouth and bitters. Serve with a maraschino cherry and a twist of lemon
Transport yourself to a buzzing early-1900s American cocktail bar with a Bronx cocktail. Think Martini with orange juice added, for a punchy, complex drink
Add an umami undertone to a classic drink, with a gibson cocktail. Similar to a martini, it uses a pickled cocktail onion in place of an olive
Savour good whiskey in a classic spicy, sweet and aromatic old fashioned – or try one of three neat twists. Gentle stirring is important so the drink doesn't dilute too quickly
Make an easy vodka martini with our simple recipe for an elegant party tipple. Serve your cool cocktail with an olive or a twist of lemon peel
Combine amaretto, lemon, egg white and cherries with ice for a classic amaretto sour. A great cocktail to impress guests at a dinner party
Treat yourself to the classic cocktail brandy sour. With lemon juice and egg white, it's silky smooth and delicious. Serve with a slice of lemon and cherry
Mix up this flamboyant martini with Chambord liqueur. You can also customise the cocktail by using vanilla vodka, or by adding a splash of champagne or prosecco
Try your hand at recreating a classic 1920s cocktail, the sidecar. It's easy to adapt – simply use cognac, or go with equal parts cognac, triple sec and lemon juice