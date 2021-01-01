The BBC Good Food logo
Sazerac in glass with orange peel garnish

Sipping cocktail recipes

13 Items

Sipping cocktails are simple and punchy, with strong flavours that make them ideal for a relaxed evening. Try our favourite recipes, from dirty martinis to savoury gibsons

Dirty martini in a glass, garnished with olives

Dirty martini

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix up a classic dirty martini to impress guests at your next party. This easy, elegant cocktail combines dry gin, vermouth and green olives

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Sazerac in glass with orange peel garnish

Sazerac

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Indulge in a classic sazerac cocktail, with whiskey, absinthe, bitters and an orange garnish. Try on the rocks if you’d prefer

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Classic negroni served in a tumbler glass

Classic negroni

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

To make the perfect classic negroni cocktail all you need is balance: use equal parts gin, vermouth and Campari, and choose the best products you have in reach

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Old fashioned

Old fashioned

6 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

A traditional whisky cocktail with bitters, soda water and a simple orange garnish. Serve in a tumbler with plenty of ice

5 mins
Easy
A cocktail glass serving a sweet manhattan

Sweet manhattan cocktail

3 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

If you're a whiskey lover, you'll love this sweet manhattan, made with whiskey, vermouth and bitters. Serve with a maraschino cherry and a twist of lemon

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Bronx cocktail

Bronx cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Transport yourself to a buzzing early-1900s American cocktail bar with a Bronx cocktail. Think Martini with orange juice added, for a punchy, complex drink

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Gibson cocktail in glass with pearl onions

Gibson cocktail

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Add an umami undertone to a classic drink, with a gibson cocktail. Similar to a martini, it uses a pickled cocktail onion in place of an olive

15 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Old fashioned cocktail in a rocks glass

New old fashioned cocktails

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Savour good whiskey in a classic spicy, sweet and aromatic old fashioned – or try one of three neat twists. Gentle stirring is important so the drink doesn't dilute too quickly

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Martini with lemon peel in glass

Vodka martini

5 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make an easy vodka martini with our simple recipe for an elegant party tipple. Serve your cool cocktail with an olive or a twist of lemon peel

5 mins
Easy
Two amaretto sours garnished with cherries

Amaretto sour

8 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Combine amaretto, lemon, egg white and cherries with ice for a classic amaretto sour. A great cocktail to impress guests at a dinner party 

10 mins
Easy
Brandy sour in two tumbler glasses

Brandy sour

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Treat yourself to the classic cocktail brandy sour. With lemon juice and egg white, it's silky smooth and delicious. Serve with a slice of lemon and cherry

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Martini in glass with pineapple

French martini

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Mix up this flamboyant martini with Chambord liqueur. You can also customise the cocktail by using vanilla vodka, or by adding a splash of champagne or prosecco

5 hrs
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Sidecar cocktail

Sidecar

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Try your hand at recreating a classic 1920s cocktail, the sidecar. It's easy to adapt – simply use cognac, or go with equal parts cognac, triple sec and lemon juice

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
