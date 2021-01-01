The BBC Good Food logo
Two hot toddies on silver tray

Nightcap recipes

9 Items

Our warming nightcap recipes are the perfect way to wind down your evening. Make a classic hot toddy or an old fashioned, made for slow sipping.

Two hot toddies in tall glasses on a silver serving dish

Hot toddy

3 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Warm up with a hot toddy. The combination of whisky, honey, lemon, cinnamon and cloves really packs a punch and is great for entertaining in winter

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Old fashioned

Old fashioned

6 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

A traditional whisky cocktail with bitters, soda water and a simple orange garnish. Serve in a tumbler with plenty of ice

5 mins
Easy
Boulevardier cocktail

Boulevardier

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a classic boulevardier cocktail if you're a fan of negronis. It's similar, but made with bourbon instead of gin for a more harmonious blend

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Two mugs of buttered rum served on a picnic rug

Hot spiced buttered rum

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve mugs of this soothing, gently spiced buttered rum on cold winter nights, or around the fire on a camping trip. Cinnamon and star anise lift the flavour

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Sidecar cocktail

Sidecar

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Try your hand at recreating a classic 1920s cocktail, the sidecar. It's easy to adapt – simply use cognac, or go with equal parts cognac, triple sec and lemon juice

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Sherry negroni served in a tumbler glass

Sherry negroni

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Add sherry to negroni instead of traditional gin to introduce a softness to this classic cocktail. It's a perfect aperitif cocktail or can be drank anytime

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
A cocktail glass serving a sweet manhattan

Sweet manhattan cocktail

3 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

If you're a whiskey lover, you'll love this sweet manhattan, made with whiskey, vermouth and bitters. Serve with a maraschino cherry and a twist of lemon

5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Mulled cider

Mulled cider

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

It's easy to make your own mulled cider. As well as fruit and spices, we've added extra apple brandy to our version of this delicious winter warmer

45 mins
Easy
Sazerac in glass with orange peel garnish

Sazerac

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Indulge in a classic sazerac cocktail, with whiskey, absinthe, bitters and an orange garnish. Try on the rocks if you’d prefer

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
