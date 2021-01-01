Nightcap recipes

Warm up with a hot toddy. The combination of whisky, honey, lemon, cinnamon and cloves really packs a punch and is great for entertaining in winter
A traditional whisky cocktail with bitters, soda water and a simple orange garnish. Serve in a tumbler with plenty of ice
Make a classic boulevardier cocktail if you're a fan of negronis. It's similar, but made with bourbon instead of gin for a more harmonious blend
Serve mugs of this soothing, gently spiced buttered rum on cold winter nights, or around the fire on a camping trip. Cinnamon and star anise lift the flavour
Try your hand at recreating a classic 1920s cocktail, the sidecar. It's easy to adapt – simply use cognac, or go with equal parts cognac, triple sec and lemon juice
Add sherry to negroni instead of traditional gin to introduce a softness to this classic cocktail. It's a perfect aperitif cocktail or can be drank anytime
If you're a whiskey lover, you'll love this sweet manhattan, made with whiskey, vermouth and bitters. Serve with a maraschino cherry and a twist of lemon
It's easy to make your own mulled cider. As well as fruit and spices, we've added extra apple brandy to our version of this delicious winter warmer
Indulge in a classic sazerac cocktail, with whiskey, absinthe, bitters and an orange garnish. Try on the rocks if you’d prefer