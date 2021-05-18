Chicken enchilada wraps
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 2
Ingredients
- 90g wholemeal flour, plus extra for dusting
- 3 tsp rapeseed oil
- 120g bio yogurt
- 2 tsp mild chilli powder
- 1 garlic clove, finely grated
- 1 lime, zested and half juiced
- 1 red onion, halved and sliced
- 1 red pepper, deseeded and sliced
- 2 skinless chicken breasts, sliced (300g)
- 1 small avocado
- 15g fresh coriander, chopped
Method
- STEP 1
Tip the flour into a small bowl. Mix 1 tsp of the oil with 60ml water, add to the flour and stir with the blade of a cutlery knife until the mixture starts to come together. Use your hands to bring the mixture into a ball, then halve and cover with a tea towel.
- STEP 2
Mix 2 tbsp of the yogurt with the chilli powder, garlic and lime zest, then tip in the onion, pepper and chicken and stir well to coat. Heat the remaining oil in a large non-stick pan over a medium heat, add the chicken mixture and cook, stirring every now and then, for about 10 mins.
- STEP 3
Meanwhile, lightly flour the work surface and heat a very large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, but don’t add any oil. Roll out one of the balls of dough to a rough circle about 25cm across until it is paper thin, then carefully peel off the work surface and slap into the frying pan. The dough will cook within a minute, then flip over and cook for a few seconds more. Lift onto a plate and cook the other ball of dough in the same way.
- STEP 4
Roughly mash the avocado with the lime juice and spread over the flatbreads, top with the chicken mixture and remaining yogurt and scatter over the coriander. Roll up the enchiladas and serve.
