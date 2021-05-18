Chicken enchilada wraps

STEP 3

Meanwhile, lightly flour the work surface and heat a very large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat, but don’t add any oil. Roll out one of the balls of dough to a rough circle about 25cm across until it is paper thin, then carefully peel off the work surface and slap into the frying pan. The dough will cook within a minute, then flip over and cook for a few seconds more. Lift onto a plate and cook the other ball of dough in the same way.