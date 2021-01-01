BBC Good Food Rookie and Nice podcast – Sushi Rice with Yuki Gomi

Sushi rice perfected with Yuki Gomi’s expert tips and advice. Chef, food writer and cookery teacher Yuki joins Miriam and Nadiya in this week’s podcast to teach us this key skill of Japanese cooking.

Advertisement

Sushi is a traditional Japanese dish that’s based around a particular variety of short-grain rice that’s lightly vinegared and served with a selection of raw or cooked fish and vegetables. Toppings and fillings can include sushi-grade raw fish, such as salmon or tuna, cooked fish or shellfish, tofu, avocado, chicken, vegetables and wasabi.

Advertisement

See the full sushi rice recipe for more information. For more inspiration, see our sushi collection or discover the health benefits of sushi.