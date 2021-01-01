The BBC Good Food logo
Join our online webinars with experts from our cookery team who will give you all the tips, techniques and inspiration you need to boost your skills, explaining everything you need to know step-by-step.

If you have any difficulty booking please email GoodFoodLearning@immediate.co.uk

Upcoming classes

If you want to pick up some quick tips on your lunch break, try our 30 minute quick skills sessions, or go in-depth and learn a new skill with our masterclasses. All of our classes end with a Q&A, where you can ask our experts all your cooking questions and conundrums. 

Tom Kerridge and Marverine Cole
Trade secrets: Cooking with beer

Buy and watch on demand

Pasta advanced
Masterclass: A masterclass in pasta

Buy and watch on demand

Tom Kerridge and Marverine Cole
Trade secrets: The perfect steak

Live class: June 8 - 1pm BST

Tom Kerridge and Marverine Cole
Trade secrets: Pies and pastry

Live class: June 15 - 1pm BST

Sourdough masterclass
Masterclass: Success with sourdough

Live class: June 17 - 12pm BST

Tom Kerridge and Marverine Cole
Trade secrets: Chilli, adding heat to food

Live class: June 22 - 1pm BST

Cheeseboard on a table
Masterclass: Seasonal cheese

Live class: June 23 - 6pm BST

Sourdough masterclass
Masterclass: Success with sourdough

Live class: July 8 - 12pm BST

Sourdough advanced
Masterclass: Sourdough advanced

Live class: July 15 - 12pm BST

Macaron basic
Quick skills: Macarons

Buy and watch on demand

Macarons in various colours
Masterclass: Mastering macarons

Buy and watch on demand

Baking basic
Quick skills: Secrets for better bakes

Buy and watch on demand

Baking advanced
Masterclass: Better bakes in 10 steps

Buy and watch on demand

Pasta dough going through a machine
Quick skills: Homemade pasta

Buy and watch on demand

Pasta advanced
Masterclass: A masterclass in pasta

Buy and watch on demand

Sourdough masterclass
Masterclass: Success with sourdough

Buy and watch on demand

Tom Kerridge and Marverine Cole
Trade secrets: BBQ with Tom Kerridge

Buy and watch on demand

Class packages

Save 25% on the total cost when you buy a series of classes.

Sourdough masterclass
Sourdough series: Dough basics + beyond

Live classes: July 8 + July 15 - 12pm BST

Sourdough advanced
Masterclass series: Macarons + pasta + sourdough

Live class: July 15 - 12pm BST + on demand classes

