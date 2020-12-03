The best brownie and cookie deliveries tried and tested

Is there a better gift for a food lover with a sweet tooth than a batch of freshly baked chocolate brownies, cookies or cakes? With so many more of us at home and separated from loved ones this year, there’s never been a better time to send a tasty treat to those we can’t see in person – or to spoil ourselves… We’ve put plenty of brownie, cookie and other baked goods deliveries to the test, so read on to discover some of our favourites.

8 of the best brownies by post

Gower Cottage Brownies

Best for crowd-pleasing brownies

Ever bitten into a brownie and exclaimed in delight? That’s what happened when we tried these. Homemade in Wales by Kate Jenkins and her small team of locals, the recipe is simple but highly effective – including British butter, free-range eggs, sugar, flour and high-quality dark Belgian chocolate. Deliciously soft and moist on the inside, with a nice crust on top, these are chocolatey but without being too rich, too dense nor too sickly, all of which makes them dangerously addictive!

Available from Gower Cottage Brownies (£17.99 for box of 12)

B is for Brownie dark chocolate brownies

Best for rich dark chocolate brownies

If you like your brownies super-rich and really chocolatey then these are for you. Lou Cox, founder of B is for Brownie, bakes her brownies using high-quality single origin Columbian or Madagascan dark chocolate for an intense chocolate flavour. The best-selling Madagascan Collection combines Lou’s award-winning Madagascan chocolate brownie base with flavours including sea-salted butterscotch, Seville orange, baked fudge, raspberry & hazelnut Gianduja.

Available from B is for Brownie (£16 for half-slab, £27 for 10 pieces)

Chococo gold, cocoa nib & sea salt chocolate brownies

Best for melt-in-the-mouth chocolate brownies

Dorset-based chocolatier Chococo has been serving its squidgy chocolate brownies at its chocolate houses for several years, but now anyone can order them by post to enjoy at home. Made with Chococo’s 67% Madagascan chocolate, they’re super chocolatey without being too dark or sweet, and the texture is meltingly soft and fudgy, like a good-quality flourless chocolate cake. Available in several different flavours, we particularly love the gold, cocoa nib & sea salt. Studded with satisfying, chunky buttons of sweet, caramelised white chocolate and topped with crunchy cocoa nibs and Dorset sea salt, it’s an excellent mix of soft and crunchy, sweet and salty.

Boxed and wrapped up in completely plastic-free packaging, the brownie comes as one large slab, meaning it can be cut into as many as you like. In the unlikely event that you can’t finish them (trust us, you’ll want to), they’re freezeable for up to three months.

Available from Chococo (£14.50)

Exploding Bakery letterbox brownies

Best for exciting flavours

Exeter-based Exploding Bakery’s brownies come in satisfying slabs of single flavours (although mixed selection boxes are also available), to be cut at home. Each square of dense, fudgy chocolate brownie is topped with something both eye-catching and delicious, whether it’s salty swirls of peanut butter, generous drizzles of salted caramel, nuts, halva or white chocolate and freeze-dried raspberries. Choose between these, as well as other exciting flavours like sour cherry or blood orange. There are plenty of gluten-free and vegan options, too.

Available from Exploding Bakery (from £13.95)

Cake or Death vegan brownies

Best for vegan brownies

East London’s Cake or Death takes bakes very seriously – the clue’s in the name! These super-squidgy, rich chocolate brownies are all vegan, but you’d never guess. We love the Lotus Biscoff flavour (pictured) topped with gooey Biscoff spread and a Lotus biscuit, and the new salted caramel, drizzled with vegan caramel and sprinkled with sea salt flakes. Love festive flavours? Go for the mixed Christmas box, which includes two stem ginger, two mince pie and two salted caramel brownies.

Available from Cake or Death (from £18)

Konditor Curly Whirly brownies

Best for fudgy cheesecake brownies

We can see why Konditor’s Curly Whirly brownies are their most popular. These seriously dense, fudgy brownies are packed full of dark chocolate chips, the richness of which is nicely counteracted by the slight tang of the creamy cheesecake swirls. Order a box of four or opt for the best-seller brownie box (pictured) which contains two curly whirly and two chocolate chip.

Available from Konditor (£15)

Good Cake Day brownies

Best for a glamorous gift

Looking for an extra special edible gift for a wedding, birthday or other celebration? Chinelo Awa founded Good Cake Day for exactly that reason: to make people feel special. Not only are her chocolate brownies super-squidgy, rich and packed full of tempting flavours, she’s also carefully considered the whole gifting experience – the brownies come beautifully wrapped and packed in a reusable airtight tin, along with a recipe card for a cake which will fit perfectly in said tin, plus a handwritten note, if you like. If that wasn’t special enough, all the brownies are finished with edible gold lustre dust for an extra opulent look.

Available from Good Cake Day (from £23)

Best for a mix of blondies and brownies in fun flavours

22-year-old Northern Ireland-based baker Phoebe Carson takes inspiration from some of the nation’s favourite biscuits, chocolate bars and cakes for her mixed box of blondies and brownies. Expect fun flavours like custard cream, Jammy Dodger or Biscoff blondies and Kinder Bueno, Reese’s or Oreo brownies. The loaded toppings not only look seriously enticing, they add delicious extra layers of flavour and texture. We particularly love the moist, squidgy chocolate and peanut butter brownie, topped with Snickers and dark chocolate buttons, which has a great balance of salty and sweet without being overpoweringly peanuty.

Available from Cakes by Pheebs (£15 for a mixed tray)

Best of the rest…

Not a fan of brownies? Maybe letterbox cookies, hot cookie dough, babka, laminations or meringues might be more up your street.

Crumbs & Doilies freshly baked New York cookies

Best for NY style cookies

Buying a gift for the cookie monster in your life? We love these chunky New-York-style cookies from London bakery Crumbs & Doilies. Freshly baked on the day they’re delivered, they come in a fun range of flavours, spanning everything from classic choc chip, to red velvet, raspberry & white chocolate and oatmeal raisin, so there’s something for everyone.

Despite being extra thick, the cookies are perfectly baked, with a great balance of crunchy to soft, as well as sweet to salty. They’re also generously loaded when it comes to flavourings, whether that’s with chocolate chips, sprinkles or otherwise. If you fancy taking them up a notch, it’s recommended to slightly warm them before eating.

Available from Crumbs & Doilies (£21)

Blondies’ Kitchen cookies and hot cookie dough

Best for all kinds of cookie products

When Chelsie Collins and Kristelle Sacha founded Blondies’ Kitchen back in 2016, they quickly gained popularity for their chewy, American-style cookies, studded with a range of tempting toppings from classic choc chip to Kinder bars and Oreo cookies. Since then, the pair have continued to branch out into just about every cookie-related treat you can think of. So, if thin, chewy cookies aren’t your thing, try the thick, NY-style ones (which are even better when slightly warmed in the oven or microwave), or, for an extra-indulgent warming winter pud, we love the bake-at-home hot cookie dough, especially when served with a scoop of ice-cream on top.

Available from Blondies Kitchen (from £13.50)

The Good Egg babka

Best for babka

London-based Israeli-inspired restaurant The Good Egg makes a mean babka. Previously only available by the slice at their London restaurants (and often sold out), their beautiful babkas can now be ordered for delivery nationwide, either as a whole loaf or a selection of buns. We love the original chocolate babka loaf, featuring soft, brioche-like dough, interweaved with generous lashings of rich chocolate. A large loaf cuts into 8-10 fat slices (which can also be frozen!) while a small is about 4-5. Our advice? Cut yourself a fat slice and enjoy with a hot coffee for breakfast. Heaven.

If chocolate isn’t your thing, you can buy the loaves in cinnamon bun or pecan pie varieties, and their babka buns are available in even more flavours, too.

Available from The Good Egg (from £15, plus delivery)

Radio Lamington mixed box

Best for lamingtons

Radio Lamington was born during the first covid-19 lockdown, when the team at the Australian café, Daisy Green Collection, began baking lamingtons for NHS workers. With their bakes such a hit, they expanded and now anyone can purchase their light, fluffy lamingtons in all kinds of delicious flavours, whilst still supporting key workers (for every box sold, one is also donated to NHS workers). Opt for the mixed box to try a fun range of flavours – our highlights include the tiramisu, combining unbelievably soft and pillowy vanilla sponge with coffee liqueur, mascarpone cream, dark chocolate ganache and brownie crumb coating, and the slightly denser sticky toffee, with toffee sponge, rum butterscotch sauce, light caramel frosting, a sticky toffee spiced crumb and a meringue star.

Available from Radio Lamington (mixed box £26)

Meringue Girls Birthday postal box

Best for a mix of treats

Celebrating a birthday or other special occasion? This party in a box from East London bakery Meringue Girls is packed full of goodies, ensuring there’s something for everyone. As well as two bags of the cute, colourful and perfectly crisp meringues that the bakery is best known for, the box also contains four squidgy dark chocolate brownies (which are gluten-free and vegan), and four exceptionally good chocolate chip cookies, studded with dark chocolate chips and a pleasant sprinkling of sea salt. Each box also comes with a pack of rainbow candles and a personalised note.

Available from Meringue Girls (£30)

