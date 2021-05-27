The BBC Good Food logo
Keema pav served with rolls and red onion

Keema pav

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Enjoy keema pav, a favourite Indian street food. Featuring spiced lamb mince, it's served with red onions, lime and soft white rolls

Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal643
fat40g
saturates21g
carbs32g
sugars8g
fibre4g
protein38g
salt1g
Ingredients

For the spice powder

To serve

  • 4 soft white rolls, split, toasted and buttered
  • red onion, finely sliced
  • 1 lime or lemon, cut into wedges

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put all the spice powder ingredients into a spice or coffee grinder and blitz to a fine powder. Blitz the garlic and ginger to a fine paste using a food processor, then tip into a bowl with the lamb mince and stir well to combine. Set aside.

  • STEP 2

    Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan over a medium heat. Add the curry leaves and let them sizzle for a couple of minutes. Tip in the onions and fry for 5-7 mins until softened and light brown. Add the tomatoes and fry over a medium heat until they can be mashed slightly with the back of a spoon (about 5 mins). Stir in the chillies, coriander, chilli powder and turmeric, frying for a couple of minutes.

  • STEP 3

    Add the marinated lamb and keep stirring over a medium heat, breaking down the mince to make sure there are no lumps. Cook for 5 mins, then add 150ml water. Bring to the boil, then simmer on a low heat with the lid half-covering the pan. Cook the lamb for 20 mins or until it’s almost absorbed all the water.

  • STEP 4

    Mix in the coconut milk and powdered spice mix, and simmer for 5-7 mins. Add the sugar, vinegar and seasoning, and stir well. Cook for another 5 mins, then turn the heat off and garnish with the extra coriander and lemon juice. Serve warm with the toasted, buttered rolls, red onion and lime wedges.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Overall rating

