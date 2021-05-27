Keema pav
Ingredients
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1cm piece ginger, peeled
- 700g lamb mince (10-20% fat)
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 5-7 curry leaves
- 2 medium onions, finely chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped
- 3 green chillies, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp coriander leaves, finely chopped, plus extra to serve
- 1 heaped tsp Kashmiri chilli powder (or mild chilli powder)
- 1⁄2 tsp ground turmeric
- 180ml coconut milk
- 1 tsp dark brown soft sugar
- 2 tbsp red or white wine vinegar
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
For the spice powder
- 3 green cardamom pods
- 1 blade of mace
- 2cm cinnamon stick
- 1⁄2 star anise
- 3 cloves
- 4-5 black peppercorns
To serve
- 4 soft white rolls, split, toasted and buttered
- red onion, finely sliced
- 1 lime or lemon, cut into wedges
Method
- STEP 1
Put all the spice powder ingredients into a spice or coffee grinder and blitz to a fine powder. Blitz the garlic and ginger to a fine paste using a food processor, then tip into a bowl with the lamb mince and stir well to combine. Set aside.
- STEP 2
Heat the oil in a heavy-bottomed frying pan over a medium heat. Add the curry leaves and let them sizzle for a couple of minutes. Tip in the onions and fry for 5-7 mins until softened and light brown. Add the tomatoes and fry over a medium heat until they can be mashed slightly with the back of a spoon (about 5 mins). Stir in the chillies, coriander, chilli powder and turmeric, frying for a couple of minutes.
- STEP 3
Add the marinated lamb and keep stirring over a medium heat, breaking down the mince to make sure there are no lumps. Cook for 5 mins, then add 150ml water. Bring to the boil, then simmer on a low heat with the lid half-covering the pan. Cook the lamb for 20 mins or until it’s almost absorbed all the water.
- STEP 4
Mix in the coconut milk and powdered spice mix, and simmer for 5-7 mins. Add the sugar, vinegar and seasoning, and stir well. Cook for another 5 mins, then turn the heat off and garnish with the extra coriander and lemon juice. Serve warm with the toasted, buttered rolls, red onion and lime wedges.
