  4. Savoury puff pastry recipes
Caramelised onion & thyme sausage rolls

Savoury puff pastry recipes

38 Items

Use ready-made puff pastry in these easy savoury recipes. Try simple bakes like sausage rolls and pastries, or an impressive centrepiece.

Caramelised onion & thyme sausage rolls

Caramelised onion & thyme sausage rolls

20 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Take a sheet of puff pastry and stuff it with pork sausages, chutney and mustard to make these onion & thyme sausage rolls. They’re perfect picnic food

40 mins
Easy
Cheese & bacon turnovers on a baking tray

Cheese & bacon turnovers

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make some moreish cheese and bacon turnovers for lunch, a picnic or buffet, and add a dollop of mustard if you like. They'll keep for up to three days

30 mins
Easy
One-pot paneer curry pie served in a pie dish

One-pot paneer curry pie

28 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

What's more comforting than a curry in pie form? This one-pot paneer pie is filled with a makhani-style filling and topped with a crisp puff pastry lid 

1 hr and 55 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Coronation chicken pie served on a plate

Coronation chicken pie

28 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Serve this gently spiced chicken pie warm or cold – it's delicious either way. While it looks impressive for a party or picnic, it's easy to make using ready-made puff pastry

2 hrs and 5 mins
Easy
Spiced ‘chorizo’ pastry slices on a wire tray

Spiced ‘chorizo’ pastry slices

5 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy these veggie sausage slices for lunch or in a picnic. Wrapped in puff pastry, they're packed with roasted peppers and spices

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Vegan sausage rolls on a wire rack

Vegan sausage rolls

19 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Pack a picnic, or deck out a buffet table with these moreish vegan sausage rolls, made with mushrooms, brown rice miso, mustard and sage

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Chicken, leek & mushroom pie

Chicken, leek & mushroom pie

46 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

John Torode's warming chicken, mushroom & leek pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Enjoy the succulent chicken and crisp puff pastry with a dollop of tomato ketchup

1 hr and 35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian wellington served on a plate

Vegetarian wellington

25 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Create a vegetarian centrepiece with this meat-free wellington with beetroot, mushroom and butternut squash wrapped in pastry. It's ideal for a celebration

2 hrs and 20 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
One puff-pastry pizza

Puff pastry pizzas

7 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Have fun preparing these puff pastry pizzas with kids. Chop up any veg you have into small pieces and let everyone choose their own toppings

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Pigs in puff pastry blankets

Pigs in puff pastry blankets

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve these irresistibly buttery pastry-wrapped chipolatas as a Christmas dinner side dish - they're perfect as party canapés too

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian sausage rolls served on a board

Vegetarian sausage rolls

22 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Try our flavourful vegetarian sausage rolls, packed with mushrooms, chestnuts, leeks and cheese. They're perfect for a picnic or served with salad for lunch

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Sliced caramelised onion and cheese puff pastry tart

Caramelised onion puff pastry tart

12 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Top puff pastry with tangy mustard, onions and Parmesan cheese for a light vegetarian lunch or party buffet nibble

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
Super sausage rolls served on a tray

Super sausage rolls

16 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Eat these family-friendly sausage rolls with a chutney or pickle. They make a great snack for a party buffet

1 hr
Easy
Pheasant & mushroom pastry puff slice 2016

Pheasant & mushroom pastry puff slice

6 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Looking for an easy way to use up tasty pheasant leftovers? This golden brown pastry parcel with a sherry and crème fraîche sauce makes a filling lunch or hearty supper

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Tomato and halloumi slice cut into squares

Tomato & halloumi slice

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Top some puff pastry with cherry tomatoes, peppers and halloumi to make an easy family lunch or supper. Scatter over some basil leaves to serve

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Three squash & chestnut crackers

Squash & chestnut crackers

6 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Impress veggie guests this Christmas with these butternut squash and chestnut puff pastry crackers. Serve with vegetarian gravy and plenty of trimmings

2 hrs and 50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Salmon en croûte cut into slices

Next level salmon en croûte

28 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Take salmon en croûte to chef standard. Succulent salmon, cream cheese and dill are encased in crisp puff pastry with a pickled cucumber side

1 hr and 10 mins
More effort
Spinach madeleine tart with a slice cut out

Spinach madeleine tart with cheesy pastry

5 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Try this tart as a veggie course at Christmas or other celebration. With cheesy pastry and a cheese and spinach filling, it's sure to be a crowdpleaser

1 hr and 55 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Mini sausage rolls on a board with tomato ketchup

Mini sausage rolls

87 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Everybody's favourite party food. John Torode's trick is to add water to the sausage mix, which makes the pastry puff up

55 mins
Easy
Cheese & pickle pinwheels on a plate

Cheese & pickle pinwheels

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Pack classic cheese and pickle filling into puff pastry to make these moreish pinwheels. They’re ideal for summer picnics or buffets

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Puff pastry pie with a slice removed to reveal a filling of greens

Winter greens puff pie

10 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Vegetarian comfort food has never looked so good. This easy, budget-friendly recipe is simple enough to make on a weeknight and great for feeding the family

45 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Chicken, leek and cider pie 2016

Chicken, leek & cider pie

26 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

There's nothing nicer than a warming chicken pie with crisp, golden-brown puff pastry and creamy, rich sauce

2 hrs and 5 mins
More effort
Pastry snakes served on a baking tray

Pastry snakes

4 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Serve these pastry snakes at a Halloween party or as a spooky snack for kids. Keep the flavours interesting by coating your snakes with a variety of seeds

41 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Roast sweet potato & onion tart with goat’s cheese

Roast sweet potato & onion tart with goat’s cheese

17 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Top buttery puff pastry with caramelised onions and melted cheese for a festive buffet or dinner party winner that you can make ahead and freeze

1 hr and 40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
