Savoury puff pastry recipes

Take a sheet of puff pastry and stuff it with pork sausages, chutney and mustard to make these onion & thyme sausage rolls. They’re perfect picnic food
Make some moreish cheese and bacon turnovers for lunch, a picnic or buffet, and add a dollop of mustard if you like. They'll keep for up to three days
What's more comforting than a curry in pie form? This one-pot paneer pie is filled with a makhani-style filling and topped with a crisp puff pastry lid
Serve this gently spiced chicken pie warm or cold – it's delicious either way. While it looks impressive for a party or picnic, it's easy to make using ready-made puff pastry
Enjoy these veggie sausage slices for lunch or in a picnic. Wrapped in puff pastry, they're packed with roasted peppers and spices
Pack a picnic, or deck out a buffet table with these moreish vegan sausage rolls, made with mushrooms, brown rice miso, mustard and sage
John Torode's warming chicken, mushroom & leek pie is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Enjoy the succulent chicken and crisp puff pastry with a dollop of tomato ketchup
Create a vegetarian centrepiece with this meat-free wellington with beetroot, mushroom and butternut squash wrapped in pastry. It's ideal for a celebration
Have fun preparing these puff pastry pizzas with kids. Chop up any veg you have into small pieces and let everyone choose their own toppings
Serve these irresistibly buttery pastry-wrapped chipolatas as a Christmas dinner side dish - they're perfect as party canapés too
Try our flavourful vegetarian sausage rolls, packed with mushrooms, chestnuts, leeks and cheese. They're perfect for a picnic or served with salad for lunch
Top puff pastry with tangy mustard, onions and Parmesan cheese for a light vegetarian lunch or party buffet nibble
Eat these family-friendly sausage rolls with a chutney or pickle. They make a great snack for a party buffet
Looking for an easy way to use up tasty pheasant leftovers? This golden brown pastry parcel with a sherry and crème fraîche sauce makes a filling lunch or hearty supper
Top some puff pastry with cherry tomatoes, peppers and halloumi to make an easy family lunch or supper. Scatter over some basil leaves to serve
Impress veggie guests this Christmas with these butternut squash and chestnut puff pastry crackers. Serve with vegetarian gravy and plenty of trimmings
Take salmon en croûte to chef standard. Succulent salmon, cream cheese and dill are encased in crisp puff pastry with a pickled cucumber side
Try this tart as a veggie course at Christmas or other celebration. With cheesy pastry and a cheese and spinach filling, it's sure to be a crowdpleaser
Everybody's favourite party food. John Torode's trick is to add water to the sausage mix, which makes the pastry puff up
Pack classic cheese and pickle filling into puff pastry to make these moreish pinwheels. They’re ideal for summer picnics or buffets
Vegetarian comfort food has never looked so good. This easy, budget-friendly recipe is simple enough to make on a weeknight and great for feeding the family
There's nothing nicer than a warming chicken pie with crisp, golden-brown puff pastry and creamy, rich sauce
Serve these pastry snakes at a Halloween party or as a spooky snack for kids. Keep the flavours interesting by coating your snakes with a variety of seeds
Top buttery puff pastry with caramelised onions and melted cheese for a festive buffet or dinner party winner that you can make ahead and freeze