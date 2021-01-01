The BBC Good Food logo
  4. Low-fat vegan recipes
Two bowls of veggie chilli with green salsa

Low-fat vegan recipes

36 Items

Discover our selection of plant-based mains, desserts and snacks that are low in fat yet super-satisfying, from one-pots and curries, to salads and sorbets.

Five-bean chilli served on two plates

Five-bean chilli

19 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

Batch-cook this vegan five-bean chilli, then freeze in portions for busy weeknights. With beans, tomatoes and peppers, it's full of nutritious, filling veg

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Vegetables, noodles and broth in bowl

Easy vegan pho

11 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Make our easy vegan noodle soup for a warming midweek meal. This low-calorie recipe can be spiced up according to taste with a side serving of sriracha

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Dhal with fork on plate

Spinach, sweet potato & lentil dhal

656 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A comforting vegan one-pot recipe that counts for 3 of your 5-a-day! You can't go wrong with this iron-rich, low-fat, low-calorie supper.

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Smoky spiced veggie rice served on a plate

Smoky spiced veggie rice

20 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Try this vegan take on a jambalaya, full of fiery and smoky flavours and bursting with vegetables. It's healthy, low in fat and calories, yet big on flavour 

1 hr and 15 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Jackfruit bolognese with vegan parmesan on a plate

Jackfruit bolognese with vegan parmesan

15 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Cutting back on meat? Try jackfruit as an alternative. This vegan bolognese not only tastes delicious, but it counts as a whopping five of your 5-a-day

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Elderflower sorbet in a dish and dessert glasses

Elderflower sorbet

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this easy sorbet while elderflowers are in season. It's a fat-free, refreshing dessert for summer, or serve as an aperitif with a shot of gin poured over

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
A bowl of lentil and vegetarian stew

Hearty lentil one pot

17 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

Providing an impressive five of your 5-a-day in each portion, this filling vegan stew is low calorie and low fat, and also provides fibre, vitamin C, iron and calcium

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Bolognese on plate with fork

Vegan bolognese

19 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Try our hearty vegan bolognese for a quick, healthy and satisfying dinner. Our simple pasta dish packs in four of your 5-a-day and it's even low-fat

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Slow cooker spiced root and lentil casserole served in a casserole dish

Slow cooker spiced root & lentil casserole

30 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Warm up on chilly days with this vegetarian slow-cooker stew. It's great for freezing and reheating for midweek meals

5 hrs and 50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Basic lentils served in a bowl

Basic lentils

9 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make our tasty lentil recipe and use it as a base to make three more fabulous dishes. By itself it's a tasty vegan, low-fat and gluten-free meal

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
A plate of garlicky mushroom penne

Garlicky mushroom penne

61 ratings 3.1 out of 5 star rating

Add protein to a vegan pasta dish by using a low-fat hummus in the sauce. With the mushrooms and wholemeal penne, you have a healthy and filling dinner

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Chocolate banana ice cream

Vegan chocolate banana ice cream

13 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A low-fat chocolate ice cream? It really does exist! Our blitzed banana creation is gluten and dairy-free and ready in minutes

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Red ice lollies on ice tray

Raspberry tea ice lollies

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Look for raspberry tea bags with hibiscus to make these lollies as they bring a light floral flavour. A tasty low-fat, low-calorie, vegan treat for summer

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Red pepper & bean tikka masala served in a casserole dish

Red pepper & bean tikka masala

6 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Knock up a speedy meat-free supper in 30 minutes with this vegan bean and pepper tikka masala. It's low in fat, full of nutrients and packed with flavour

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Spicy spaghetti with garlic mushrooms

Spicy spaghetti with garlic mushrooms

140 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

A low fat, fail-safe pasta dish that proves that it's just as easy to whip up a meal as it is to turn on the microwave

25 mins
Easy
Vegan
Mango sorbet in a serving dish

Mango sorbet

14 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of sweet mangoes with this refreshing mango sorbet. Low in fat, it's the perfect dessert for warm, balmy days

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Charred cauliflower, lemon & caper orzo served on plate

Charred cauliflower, lemon & caper orzo

14 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Make this easy orzo and cauliflower dish in just 25 minutes. It serves one for a main meal, plus there's leftovers to enjoy for lunch the next day

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Two bowls of pasta e fagioli soup

Pasta e fagioli

7 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this vegan soup in the slow cooker for a super-easy, healthy supper. Packed with veg, pasta and beans, it's a satisfying soup for winter

9 hrs and 20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Spiced mushroom and lentil hotpot

Spiced mushroom & lentil hotpot

24 ratings 3.3 out of 5 star rating

A vegan winter warmer the whole family will love. This healthy potato-topped bake is low in calories and fat, high in fibre, and three of your 5-a-day

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Summer carrot, tarragon & white bean soup

Summer carrot, tarragon & white bean soup

14 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

This satisfying, low-fat, low-calorie vegan soup provides three of your five-a-day. It's suitable for freezing so why not make a few meals out of it?

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Aubergine & chickpea stew served in a bowl

Aubergine & chickpea stew

20 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Dig out the slow cooker to make this stew. Topped with toasted pine nuts and served with flatbreads, it makes a healthy and nutritious vegan meal

10 hrs and 15 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Spinach & chickpea curry

Spinach & chickpea curry

60 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A low-fat, low-calorie Indian vegan one-pot that's full of delicious sunshine flavours and hot spice

20 mins
Easy
Vegan
Butternut soup with crispy sage & apple croutons

Butternut soup with crispy sage & apple croutons

6 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

The apple and sage contrast beautifully with naturally sweet butternut squash in this low-fat, gluten-free festive dinner party starter

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Oats with fruits and seeds in jar

Tropical overnight oats

2 ratings 3.0 out of 5 star rating

Give your breakfast a tropical twist with our overnight oats. This healthy, low-fat recipe takes minutes to prepare and can be made in a jar to take to work

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
