Low-fat vegan recipes

Batch-cook this vegan five-bean chilli, then freeze in portions for busy weeknights. With beans, tomatoes and peppers, it's full of nutritious, filling veg
Make our easy vegan noodle soup for a warming midweek meal. This low-calorie recipe can be spiced up according to taste with a side serving of sriracha
A comforting vegan one-pot recipe that counts for 3 of your 5-a-day! You can't go wrong with this iron-rich, low-fat, low-calorie supper.
Try this vegan take on a jambalaya, full of fiery and smoky flavours and bursting with vegetables. It's healthy, low in fat and calories, yet big on flavour
Cutting back on meat? Try jackfruit as an alternative. This vegan bolognese not only tastes delicious, but it counts as a whopping five of your 5-a-day
Make this easy sorbet while elderflowers are in season. It's a fat-free, refreshing dessert for summer, or serve as an aperitif with a shot of gin poured over
Providing an impressive five of your 5-a-day in each portion, this filling vegan stew is low calorie and low fat, and also provides fibre, vitamin C, iron and calcium
Try our hearty vegan bolognese for a quick, healthy and satisfying dinner. Our simple pasta dish packs in four of your 5-a-day and it's even low-fat
Warm up on chilly days with this vegetarian slow-cooker stew. It's great for freezing and reheating for midweek meals
Make our tasty lentil recipe and use it as a base to make three more fabulous dishes. By itself it's a tasty vegan, low-fat and gluten-free meal
Add protein to a vegan pasta dish by using a low-fat hummus in the sauce. With the mushrooms and wholemeal penne, you have a healthy and filling dinner
A low-fat chocolate ice cream? It really does exist! Our blitzed banana creation is gluten and dairy-free and ready in minutes
Look for raspberry tea bags with hibiscus to make these lollies as they bring a light floral flavour. A tasty low-fat, low-calorie, vegan treat for summer
Knock up a speedy meat-free supper in 30 minutes with this vegan bean and pepper tikka masala. It's low in fat, full of nutrients and packed with flavour
A low fat, fail-safe pasta dish that proves that it's just as easy to whip up a meal as it is to turn on the microwave
Make the most of sweet mangoes with this refreshing mango sorbet. Low in fat, it's the perfect dessert for warm, balmy days
Make this easy orzo and cauliflower dish in just 25 minutes. It serves one for a main meal, plus there's leftovers to enjoy for lunch the next day
Make this vegan soup in the slow cooker for a super-easy, healthy supper. Packed with veg, pasta and beans, it's a satisfying soup for winter
A vegan winter warmer the whole family will love. This healthy potato-topped bake is low in calories and fat, high in fibre, and three of your 5-a-day
This satisfying, low-fat, low-calorie vegan soup provides three of your five-a-day. It's suitable for freezing so why not make a few meals out of it?
Dig out the slow cooker to make this stew. Topped with toasted pine nuts and served with flatbreads, it makes a healthy and nutritious vegan meal
A low-fat, low-calorie Indian vegan one-pot that's full of delicious sunshine flavours and hot spice
The apple and sage contrast beautifully with naturally sweet butternut squash in this low-fat, gluten-free festive dinner party starter
Give your breakfast a tropical twist with our overnight oats. This healthy, low-fat recipe takes minutes to prepare and can be made in a jar to take to work