STEP 3

Meanwhile, put the peas and leeks in a pan, submerge in water, then cover and boil for 10 mins. Drain and stir through the mint. Divide half of the pea and leek mixture between two plates with 2 fishcakes on top for each. Toss half the rocket with half the lemon juice and olive oil, then pile on top of the fishcakes. Chill 4 fishcakes and half the pea and leek mixture, separately, to eat another day. Will keep chilled for up to two days. Reheat the fishcakes on a baking tray at 200C/180C fan/gas 6 for 15-20 mins. Reheat the peas and leeks in the microwave. Dress the remaining rocket just before serving.