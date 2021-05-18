The BBC Good Food logo
Cod & tarragon fishcakes with minty peas

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

These mega-sized fishcakes are packed with high-protein white fish and served on top of a tasty mix of minty peas and leeks

  • Healthy
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal515
fat14g
saturates2g
carbs49g
sugars8g
high infibre10g
protein42g
salt0.95g
Alliums like leeks, onions, and chives provide gut-friendly fibres, too.

Ingredients

FOR THE VEG

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and oil a non-stick baking sheet. Bring a pan of water to the boil, then cook the potatoes for 15-20 mins until tender. Drain well, then return to the pan and mash with the mustard, anchovies, spring onions, capers and tarragon until combined. Stir through the raw cod.

  • STEP 2

    Shape into 8 cakes, then coat lightly in the flour – about 1-2 tsp each. Beat the eggs in a shallow bowl. Coat the cakes in the egg, then sprinkle 1/2 tbsp of the almonds over each one and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 mins, turning each over halfway through, until starting to turn golden.

  • STEP 3

    Meanwhile, put the peas and leeks in a pan, submerge in water, then cover and boil for 10 mins. Drain and stir through the mint. Divide half of the pea and leek mixture between two plates with 2 fishcakes on top for each. Toss half the rocket with half the lemon juice and olive oil, then pile on top of the fishcakes. Chill 4 fishcakes and half the pea and leek mixture, separately, to eat another day. Will keep chilled for up to two days. Reheat the fishcakes on a baking tray at 200C/180C fan/gas 6 for 15-20 mins. Reheat the peas and leeks in the microwave. Dress the remaining rocket just before serving. 

RECIPE TIPS
SIGN UP TO OUR HEALTHY DIET PLAN
This recipe is part of our free Healthy Diet Plan. Sign up today and we’ll send you seven days of triple-tested, nutritionally-optimised recipes, plus expert tips to help you look and feel your very best!

