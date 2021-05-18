Cod & tarragon fishcakes with minty peas
Ingredients
- rapeseed oil, for the tin
- 900g potatoes (we used Maris Piper), peeled and cut into medium chunks
- 2 tsp English mustard powder
- 4 anchovies (10g), finely chopped
- 5 spring onions, very finely chopped
- 2tsp capers (10g)
- 1 ½ tbsp chopped tarragon
- 2 x 280g packs skinless cod loin, cut into cubes
- 8 tsp wholemeal flour
- 2 eggs
- 90g ground almonds
FOR THE VEG
- 320g frozen peas
- 320g leeks, halved and finely sliced
- 2 tbsp finely chopped mint
- 4 rocket
- 2tsp lemon juice
- 2tsp extra virgin olive oil
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and oil a non-stick baking sheet. Bring a pan of water to the boil, then cook the potatoes for 15-20 mins until tender. Drain well, then return to the pan and mash with the mustard, anchovies, spring onions, capers and tarragon until combined. Stir through the raw cod.
- STEP 2
Shape into 8 cakes, then coat lightly in the flour – about 1-2 tsp each. Beat the eggs in a shallow bowl. Coat the cakes in the egg, then sprinkle 1/2 tbsp of the almonds over each one and place on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 mins, turning each over halfway through, until starting to turn golden.
- STEP 3
Meanwhile, put the peas and leeks in a pan, submerge in water, then cover and boil for 10 mins. Drain and stir through the mint. Divide half of the pea and leek mixture between two plates with 2 fishcakes on top for each. Toss half the rocket with half the lemon juice and olive oil, then pile on top of the fishcakes. Chill 4 fishcakes and half the pea and leek mixture, separately, to eat another day. Will keep chilled for up to two days. Reheat the fishcakes on a baking tray at 200C/180C fan/gas 6 for 15-20 mins. Reheat the peas and leeks in the microwave. Dress the remaining rocket just before serving.
