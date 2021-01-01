BBC Good Food Rookie and Nice podcast – kimchi with Pao Yu Liu

This week, Miriam and Nadiya chat with Pao Yu Liu, fermented foods enthusiast and owner of Pao Pop’n Pickles. Discover how to make the perfect kimchi at home with Pao’s tips and tricks.

Kimchi is a Korean family of well over 100 different vegetable pickles eaten as a side dish, wrap and as a condiment. Kimchi is commonly sliced and added to soups and hotpots, or chopped to be stirred through rice. A whole leaf can be used as a wrap for meat, fish or shellfish. Most often it is sliced and enjoyed as a piquant side.

