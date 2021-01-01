BBC Good Food’s Healthy Diet Plans: 6 tips to make the most of the plans

Whether your goal is to lose weight, cut back on sugar or glow with health, we’re here to help, with our free Healthy Diet Plan. When creating our meal plans, we minimise processed foods and pack our recipes with healthy fats, lean protein and slow-release carbs, as well as a mix of vegetarian and vegan recipes throughout the week. As a result, you can expect to cut down on added sugar, lose excess pounds and increase your energy, all while improving your digestion and supporting your immune system, too.

Advertisement

Your FREE summer 2021 Healthy Diet Plan is here. Click here to gain access.

Ready to take it to the next level? Try these six simple ways to supercharge your daily diet.

1. Go green

Swap one of your regular cuppas for green tea. Loaded with protective polyphenols, it is said to have a positive effect on your brain and body.

Find out more about green tea.

2. Boost good gut bacteria

Add a 75g portion of fermented foods, like kimchi and sauerkraut, to your daily diet as they supply gut-friendly bacteria – vital for healthy digestion and supporting your immune system. Not a fan? Try including whole bio-yogurt daily and swap your standard loaf for sourdough instead.

Read more about probiotics, how diet affects gut health and the health benefits of fermenting, then try making your own quick kimchi or sourdough.

3. Add vitamin D

If you don’t always have the chance to get out in the sunshine, boost your intake of vitamin-D-rich foods like oily fish, full-fat dairy and eggs. We need vitamin D for strong bones and teeth but also to build our resistance against certain diseases, including heart disease, some cancers and even flu.

Read more: Am I getting enough vitamin D?

4. Spice it up

Add flavoursome herbs and spices like chilli, ginger and garlic to your meals. They aid blood flow and are thermogenic, which means they boost your metabolism.

Find out more about the health benefits of ginger and garlic.

5. Snack smarter

Snacks can form part of a healthy, balanced eating plan but choose whole foods like fruits, vegetables or even a thumb-sized piece of cheese. If you opt for unsalted nuts, pistachios are a great choice as they’re lower in fat and calories than most other nuts.

Try our suggested snacks and sweet treats to complement the Healthy Diet Plan, and read more about the health benefits of nuts.

6. Sit down and savour

Eat mindfully when you have time to sit and savour, not while you’re walking or standing at the fridge. Make food a celebration and give it the time and attention it deserves – you’ll enjoy it a lot more, too!

Discover how to eat mindfully

Enjoyed this? Now try…

Get your FREE summer 2021 Healthy Diet Plan

More health & nutrition tips

More fitness inspiration & expert guides

Advertisement

All health content on bbcgoodfood.com is provided for general information only, and should not be treated as a substitute for the medical advice of your own doctor or any other healthcare professional. Any Healthy Diet Plan featured by BBC Good Food is provided as a suggestion of a general balanced diet and should not be relied upon to meet specific dietary requirements. If you have any concerns about your general health, you should contact your local healthcare provider. See our website terms and conditions for more information.