How to make jam

Preserve the taste of summer with our vibrant jam recipes. Learn how to make jam with raspberries, strawberries and more with our step-by-step video.

Learn how to make homemade jam. We use raspberries, but you can follow this simple method with other soft fruit, like strawberries, blackberries or a mix of both. See the full raspberry jam recipe for more detail.

Bottle a taste of sweet summer fruit or fresh autumn veg with our best ever jam recipes, top pickles and simple syrups. Make the most of homemade produce, raid the allotment and forage in the hedgerows for tasty ingredients.

See our top tips for making jam and the best jam making kit including pans, jars and thermometers.

