VonShef coffee grinder review

Although it calls itself a coffee grinder, this model from VonShef can also be used to grind small and large spices. It has a matte black, tube-like design and the body of the spice grinder is slightly textured, offering extra grip and stability.

There is cord storage on the underside of the machine, which is useful. The bowl is not removable, which is a particular bug bear, especially as spices and coffee have strong, transferable flavours. On the positive side, this is one of the quietest spice grinders we’ve tested.

How easy is the VonShef coffee grinder to use?

This model comes ready assembled, which is always a big win in our eyes. The lid is easy to fit and while the viewing window isn’t the largest compared to the other models we’ve tested, we are grateful it’s there to check on the spices as they are ground. The control button is large and unmistakable. It’s easy to press down and has a satisfying click.

The cord storage on the base is a welcome addition and a good portion of the meter-long flex cord can be stored on the underside of the machine.

The manual leaves a lot to be desired. While it details the maximum capacity of the bowl (60g), there’s no clear information about the maximum run time, tips for best use or thorough details about how to clean the model after use. Using a spice grinder is a pretty self-explanatory endeavour, but more detail is needed, particularly for first-timers.

Like many of the other spice and coffee grinders we’ve tested, the bowl is not removable. This means clean up isn’t the easiest, particularly when having to clean around the blade.

Results

Given the fact that this model bills itself as primarily a coffee grinder, we aren’t surprised by the perfectly milled, even results on coffee. The 60g capacity is enough for four single or two double shots of coffee, making it a great model for couples or singletons.

It excels when grinding small ingredients. Peppercorns and cumin seeds become a fine and sandy powder in a matter of seconds. We find that pulsing rather than going straight into spinning the blade produces the best results. Coriander seeds become super-smooth and the blade breaks down the hardy husks exceptionally well.

Larger spices, while well-milled, are not quite as fine as the smaller ones. Cinnamon and cardamom pods are both a little uneven, with woody chunks interspersed within the mix. We think that both of these ingredients would work better when blended as part of a spice mix, rather than individually. Nutmeg, however, is perfectly milled, lump-free and sandy.

Conclusion

Although they’re fast, a loud, mechanical-sounding spice grinder is off-putting. Happily, this VonShef model is one of the quietest we’ve tested. It makes barely a whisper and the only slight noise made comes from the spices as they bounce around the inside of the bowl.

The bowl isn’t removable, which is a shame, nor can it be used to blend wet ingredients. But, at under £20 and given its high-quality spice- and coffee-grinding abilities, this model is a steal.

Specifications

Wattage: 150

What can it grind? coffee, spices

Accessories: none

Dimensions (cm): H: 24.2 x W: 12.6 x D: 12.4

Capacity: 60g

