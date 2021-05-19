Cadbury bar post box chocolate subscription review

Do you know a teenager who is tricky to buy for but loves chocolate? The Cadbury’s chocolate subscription box could be perfect.

What is the Cadbury bar post box subscription?

Sometimes all you need is the sweet, nostalgic hit of Cadbury chocolate and this box comes in handy for that, delivering a collection of 10 classic Cadbury bars each month across a six month subscription for a total cost of £66. From Fudge and Twirls to Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut, this provides the fun of a Christmas selection box for half the year.

What is in the Cadbury chocolate subscription?

Our box arrived in simple branded cardboard packaging that fits neatly though the letterbox and is all recyclable. The 10 bars were a greatest hits of Cadbury – including a Crunchie, Twirl, Freddo and even a Chomp. A Cadbury fan won’t be disappointed. The bars are standard corner-shop size (e.g. a 45g Dairy Milk) and the individual packaging makes this a handy subscription to last a month if you’re prone to popping a bar in your bag for on-the-go, or enjoying an afternoon pick-me-up.

In terms of value, the box works out at £11 a month, which is potentially a bit more expensive than buying the bars individually, but it still feels a fair price for getting them all delivered at once – particularly for a gift.

Our one disappointment with the box is that the selection of bars is unlikely to change hugely each month (contents may vary based on availability). It doesn’t include any newly launched Cadbury bars, so the experience could feel a bit repetitive after six months – it’s very much focussed on the classics.

Conclusion

Sure, you could just as easily buy these from the corner shop, but this letterbox chocolate delivery is sure to be a welcome gift. It would be a great buy for someone at university as a simple care package to arrive monthly.