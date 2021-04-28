STEP 4

Lift the spaghetti into the pan with the pancetta using tongs, allowing a little water to be added with each addition of pasta. Drain the boiled veg but reserve a mug of the cooking water, then add the veg to the pan with the spaghetti and pancetta. Keep the heat set as low as possible and ensure there is a small puddle of the pasta cooking water in the bottom of the pan. This will prevent anything catching and help loosen the sauce.