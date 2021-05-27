The BBC Good Food logo
Martini in a glass with lemon peel garnish

Seishu martini

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • plus chilling
  • Easy
  • Serves 1

Try a different take on a favourite cocktail with this simple citrus martini. Add lemon bitters, dry vermouth and sake for a zingy twist

  • Gluten-free
  • Vegan
Nutrition: per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal105
fat0g
saturates0g
carbs4g
sugars0.3g
fibre0g
protein0.4g
salt0.01g
Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 70ml honjozo sake
  • 10ml dry vermouth
  • 2 dashes of lemon bitters
  • ice
  • lemon peel twist, to garnish

Method

  • STEP 1

    Put a martini or coupe glass in the freezer for 5 mins to chill. Pour the sake and vermouth into a stirring glass, measuring jug or pint glass and shake over two dashes of lemon bitters. Fill the glass with ice, then stir with a bar or other long spoon for 10-20 seconds (the longer you stir, the softer the taste of alcohol – stir longer for more dilution).

  • STEP 2

    Strain the cocktail into the cold martini or coupe glass, then garnish with a lemon peel twist.

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content