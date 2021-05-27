STEP 1

Put a martini or coupe glass in the freezer for 5 mins to chill. Pour the sake and vermouth into a stirring glass, measuring jug or pint glass and shake over two dashes of lemon bitters. Fill the glass with ice, then stir with a bar or other long spoon for 10-20 seconds (the longer you stir, the softer the taste of alcohol – stir longer for more dilution).