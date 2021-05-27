The BBC Good Food logo
Roast broccoli & sesame ramen noodle bowls

Rating: 4 out of 5.1 rating
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 2

Let broccoli take centre stage in our ramen noodle bowls. Versatile, easy to cook and nutritious, it's especially delicious when roasted until crisp

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
HighlightNutrientUnit
kcal807
fat34g
saturates6g
carbs85g
sugars8g
high infibre14g
protein32g
salt1.7g
Ingredients

  • 1⁄2 head of broccoli, broken into florets
  • 1 tbsp sesame oil
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds, plus extra to serve
  • 2 eggs
  • 200g ramen or dried egg noodles
  • 2 spring onions, sliced
  • 2 radishes, thinly sliced
  • crispy chilli oil, to serve (optional)

For the dressing

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 8. Toss the broccoli with the sesame oil, sesame seeds and some salt, then spread out on a baking tray. Roast for about 15-20 mins until charred and tender.

  • STEP 2

    Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the eggs and cook for 6 mins 30 seconds. Remove using a slotted spoon and lower into ice water to cool for 3 mins before peeling the shells. Mix all the dressing ingredients in a bowl.

  • STEP 3

    Cook the noodles following pack instructions, then drain and toss with the dressing.

  • STEP 4

    Divide between two serving bowls and top each with a halved egg, the spring onions, radishes and charred broccoli. Finish with extra sesame seeds and crispy chilli oil, if you like.

Recipe tip

Chill it
Broccoli should be kept in the fridge, especially in the warmer months. Keep your broccoli in the lower part of your fridge at the front, with the florets pointing towards you so they don’t get too cold at the back. Broccoli stores for up to 10 days in the fridge.

Freeze it
Break the broccoli into florets and freeze on a baking sheet. Once frozen, transfer to freezable bags and store for up to three months.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Overall rating

