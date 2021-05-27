Recipe tip

Chill it

Broccoli should be kept in the fridge, especially in the warmer months. Keep your broccoli in the lower part of your fridge at the front, with the florets pointing towards you so they don’t get too cold at the back. Broccoli stores for up to 10 days in the fridge.

Freeze it

Break the broccoli into florets and freeze on a baking sheet. Once frozen, transfer to freezable bags and store for up to three months.