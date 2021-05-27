Roast broccoli & sesame ramen noodle bowls
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 2
Ingredients
- 1⁄2 head of broccoli, broken into florets
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds, plus extra to serve
- 2 eggs
- 200g ramen or dried egg noodles
- 2 spring onions, sliced
- 2 radishes, thinly sliced
- crispy chilli oil, to serve (optional)
For the dressing
- 3 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp brown miso
- pinch of chilli flakes
- 2 tsp brown sugar
- 1-2 limes, juiced (to taste)
- 1 small garlic clove, crushed
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 8. Toss the broccoli with the sesame oil, sesame seeds and some salt, then spread out on a baking tray. Roast for about 15-20 mins until charred and tender.
- STEP 2
Meanwhile, bring a pan of water to the boil. Add the eggs and cook for 6 mins 30 seconds. Remove using a slotted spoon and lower into ice water to cool for 3 mins before peeling the shells. Mix all the dressing ingredients in a bowl.
- STEP 3
Cook the noodles following pack instructions, then drain and toss with the dressing.
- STEP 4
Divide between two serving bowls and top each with a halved egg, the spring onions, radishes and charred broccoli. Finish with extra sesame seeds and crispy chilli oil, if you like.
