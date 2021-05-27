The BBC Good Food logo
Peach streusel cheesecake served on on dish

Peach streusel cheesecake

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
    • plus 2 hrs cooling and overnight chilling
  • More effort
  • Serves 10-12

Bake a creamy cheesecake topped with soft, sweet peaches and crispy streusel – a luscious dessert to round off a summer meal

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving (12)
NutrientUnit
kcal698
fat44g
saturates26g
carbs63g
sugars42g
fibre2g
protein10g
salt0.7g
Advertisement

Ingredients

For the struesel

For the topping

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Oil and line a 20cm round springform, deep tin so that the parchment comes 5cm above the rim. Blitz the biscuits in a food processor to a fine crumb, or put in a tightly sealed sandwich bag and bash with a rolling pin. Tip into a bowl and stir through the sugar and butter, then tightly pack into the tin. Bake for 10 mins, then leave to cool completely.

  • STEP 2

    For the streusel, mix together the flour, sugar, cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Gradually drizzle in the melted butter, stirring with a fork to combine, until the mixture has formed into clumps. Mix the streusel with the nuts and chill until needed.

  • STEP 3

    Beat together the cream cheese, mascarpone, soured cream, golden caster sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl using a wooden spoon until smooth. Gently fold through the flour using a large metal spoon. Pour the mixture gently into the tin. Top with the streusel and bake for 1 hr-1 hr 15 mins or until set with a vigorous wobble in the middle. Turn off the oven and open the oven door, leave to cool for 2 hrs, then transfer to the fridge to chill overnight.

  • STEP 4

    Destone and slice the peaches into quarters. Line a roasting tin with baking parchment and put the peaches in the tin. Sprinkle over the sugar, lemon and vanilla, and cover with a layer of parchment. Bake for 15-20 mins or until soft but holding their shape. Leave to cool completely.

  • STEP 5

    Gently push the cheesecake out of the tin and top with the peaches. Slice and serve. Will keep for three days in the fridge.

Recipe tip

The peaches on the cheesecake could be swapped for other seasonal fruits over the yearly calendar. Try roasted gooseberries in summer, or apples or plums would work well in autumn.

Goes well with

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content