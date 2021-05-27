STEP 3

Beat together the cream cheese, mascarpone, soured cream, golden caster sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl using a wooden spoon until smooth. Gently fold through the flour using a large metal spoon. Pour the mixture gently into the tin. Top with the streusel and bake for 1 hr-1 hr 15 mins or until set with a vigorous wobble in the middle. Turn off the oven and open the oven door, leave to cool for 2 hrs, then transfer to the fridge to chill overnight.