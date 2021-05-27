Peach streusel cheesecake
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- plus 2 hrs cooling and overnight chilling
- More effort
- Serves 10-12
Ingredients
- vegetable oil, for the tin
- 200g digestive biscuits
- 2 tbsp caster sugar
- 85g unsalted butter, melted
- 700g cream cheese
- 250g mascarpone
- 280ml soured cream
- 250g golden caster sugar
- 3 large eggs
- 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste
- 3 tbsp plain flour
For the struesel
- 115g plain flour
- 60g light brown soft sugar
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 45g unsalted butter, melted
- 20g roasted hazelnuts, roughly chopped
For the topping
- 3 ripe, firm peaches
- 30g light brown soft sugar
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 tsp vanilla bean paste
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Oil and line a 20cm round springform, deep tin so that the parchment comes 5cm above the rim. Blitz the biscuits in a food processor to a fine crumb, or put in a tightly sealed sandwich bag and bash with a rolling pin. Tip into a bowl and stir through the sugar and butter, then tightly pack into the tin. Bake for 10 mins, then leave to cool completely.
- STEP 2
For the streusel, mix together the flour, sugar, cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a large bowl. Gradually drizzle in the melted butter, stirring with a fork to combine, until the mixture has formed into clumps. Mix the streusel with the nuts and chill until needed.
- STEP 3
Beat together the cream cheese, mascarpone, soured cream, golden caster sugar, eggs and vanilla in a large bowl using a wooden spoon until smooth. Gently fold through the flour using a large metal spoon. Pour the mixture gently into the tin. Top with the streusel and bake for 1 hr-1 hr 15 mins or until set with a vigorous wobble in the middle. Turn off the oven and open the oven door, leave to cool for 2 hrs, then transfer to the fridge to chill overnight.
- STEP 4
Destone and slice the peaches into quarters. Line a roasting tin with baking parchment and put the peaches in the tin. Sprinkle over the sugar, lemon and vanilla, and cover with a layer of parchment. Bake for 15-20 mins or until soft but holding their shape. Leave to cool completely.
- STEP 5
Gently push the cheesecake out of the tin and top with the peaches. Slice and serve. Will keep for three days in the fridge.
