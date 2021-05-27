Passion fruit posset with pistachio-custard biscuits & fresh pineapple
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- plus at least 4 hrs chilling
- Easy
- Serves 6 (makes 12 biscuits)
Ingredients
- 6 large passion fruits, halved and pulp scooped out
- 2 large limes, juiced (you’ll need 70ml juice)
- 600ml double cream
- 120g golden caster sugar
- 450g ripe pineapple, cored and finely sliced (prepared weight)
For the biscuits
- 60g unsalted butter, softened
- 25g icing sugar, sifted
- 30g custard powder
- 50g plain flour
- ½ tsp vanilla bean paste or extract (optional)
- 50g unsalted shelled pistachios, finely chopped
Method
- STEP 1
Measure 100ml passion fruit pulp into a jug (reserving the rest), add the lime juice, stir, then set aside. Combine the cream and sugar in a medium saucepan set over a low heat and stir for 2 mins to dissolve the sugar. Turn the heat up to medium and bring to the boil. Simmer for 2 mins, then remove from the heat and immediately stir in the passion fruit and lime juice mixture. Divide evenly between six 175-200ml cups or glasses – do this quickly, as the mixture will start to thicken. Leave to cool for 10 mins, then chill for at least 4 hrs or overnight. The possets can be made up to three days ahead and chilled.
- STEP 2
To make the biscuits, heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Beat the butter and icing sugar together for 1 min in a medium bowl using a wooden spoon. Stir in the custard powder, flour, vanilla (if using) and chopped pistachios to make a soft dough. Roll the dough into 12 walnut-sized balls and arrange on the baking tray, well-spaced out. Flatten the balls slightly with your palm or the base of a glass, then press down in the centre of each with the tines of a fork. Bake for 10-12 mins until very pale golden. Leave to cool on the tray for 10 mins then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. The biscuits will keep in an airtight container for five days.
- STEP 3
Spoon the remaining passion fruit pulp over the possets and serve with the biscuits and pineapple slices.
Comments, questions and tips
Overall rating