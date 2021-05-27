STEP 2

To make the biscuits, heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Beat the butter and icing sugar together for 1 min in a medium bowl using a wooden spoon. Stir in the custard powder, flour, vanilla (if using) and chopped pistachios to make a soft dough. Roll the dough into 12 walnut-sized balls and arrange on the baking tray, well-spaced out. Flatten the balls slightly with your palm or the base of a glass, then press down in the centre of each with the tines of a fork. Bake for 10-12 mins until very pale golden. Leave to cool on the tray for 10 mins then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. The biscuits will keep in an airtight container for five days.