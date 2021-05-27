The BBC Good Food logo
Three servings of passion fruit posset with pistachio-custard biscuits & fresh pineapple

Passion fruit posset with pistachio-custard biscuits & fresh pineapple

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
    • plus at least 4 hrs chilling
  • Easy
  • Serves 6 (makes 12 biscuits)

Make a posset with passion fruit that's creamy, tart and perfumed. Serve with pistachio and custard biscuits and fresh pineapple for a divine summer dessert

  • Vegetarian
Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal815
fat66g
saturates39g
carbs48g
sugars36g
fibre4g
protein5g
salt0.2g
Ingredients

For the biscuits

Method

  • STEP 1

    Measure 100ml passion fruit pulp into a jug (reserving the rest), add the lime juice, stir, then set aside. Combine the cream and sugar in a medium saucepan set over a low heat and stir for 2 mins to dissolve the sugar. Turn the heat up to medium and bring to the boil. Simmer for 2 mins, then remove from the heat and immediately stir in the passion fruit and lime juice mixture. Divide evenly between six 175-200ml cups or glasses – do this quickly, as the mixture will start to thicken. Leave to cool for 10 mins, then chill for at least 4 hrs or overnight. The possets can be made up to three days ahead and chilled.

  • STEP 2

    To make the biscuits, heat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4 and line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Beat the butter and icing sugar together for 1 min in a medium bowl using a wooden spoon. Stir in the custard powder, flour, vanilla (if using) and chopped pistachios to make a soft dough. Roll the dough into 12 walnut-sized balls and arrange on the baking tray, well-spaced out. Flatten the balls slightly with your palm or the base of a glass, then press down in the centre of each with the tines of a fork. Bake for 10-12 mins until very pale golden. Leave to cool on the tray for 10 mins then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. The biscuits will keep in an airtight container for five days.

  • STEP 3

    Spoon the remaining passion fruit pulp over the possets and serve with the biscuits and pineapple slices.

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

