The BBC Good Food logo

Feta cakes with Greek salad

By
loading...
Magazine subscription – 5 issues for only £5
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4

Bring a little summer sunshine to your kitchen with these potato feta cakes served with a Greek salad. The herbs add plenty of flavour and valuable nutrients, like vitamin C and iron

  • Healthy
Nutrition:
HighlightNutrientUnit
low inkcal371
low infat11g
saturates5g
carbs50g
sugars8g
high infibre8g
protein14g
salt1g
Advertisement

Ingredients

For the cakes

For the salad

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6 and oil a non-stick baking sheet. Bring a pan of water to the boil, add the potatoes and cook for 15-20 mins until tender. Drain very well, then return to the pan and mash with lots of black pepper, the lemon zest and juice, the spring onions, mint and 2 tbsp of the parsley. Stir through the feta.

  • STEP 2

    Beat the egg in a shallow bowl, then mix the flour, paprika and remaining 1 tbsp parsley in another. Shape the potato mixture into eight cakes, then carefully coat all over in the egg, then the flour mix, reshaping them if you need to. Arrange the cakes on the baking sheet and bake for 15 mins until starting to turn golden. Use a palette knife to carefully turn each one over and bake for another 10-15 mins until golden.

  • STEP 3

    Meanwhile, toss half the salad with half the lemon and oil. Serve with four cakes and chill the remainder for another day, tossing the remaining salad with the rest of the lemon and oil just before serving. Will keep, covered, for up to two days in the fridge. To reheat the cakes, cook on a baking tray at 200C/180C fan/gas 6 for 15-20 mins.

RECIPE TIPS
SIGN UP TO OUR HEALTHY DIET PLAN
This recipe is part of our free Healthy Diet Plan. Sign up today and we’ll send you seven days of triple-tested, nutritionally-optimised recipes, plus expert tips to help you look and feel your very best!

Goes well with

Comments, questions and tips

Rate this recipe

What is your star rating out of 5?

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Choose the type of message you'd like to post

Overall rating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set Frame Design

Exclusive offer from Good Food Deals: Get a Personalised Whisky Stones Gift Set for just £13.99

Get offer
Advertisement

Sponsored content