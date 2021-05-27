The BBC Good Food logo
Fajita-style pasta in a large bowl

Fajita-style pasta

By
  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 4-6

Take the aromatic flavours of a classic Mexican fajita and combine with pasta for this easy, vibrant meal. It's an ideal Friday night dinner

Nutrition: Per serving (6)
HighlightNutrientUnit
low inkcal410
fat13g
saturates5g
carbs47g
sugars6g
high infibre6g
protein24g
salt1g
Ingredients

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oil in a large shallow casserole or frying pan. Add the chicken and fry for 5 mins over a medium heat until golden all over. Remove and set aside on a plate.

  • STEP 2

    Put the onion and peppers in the same pan and fry over a medium heat for 8-10 mins. Add the garlic, dried herbs and spices and cook for 1 min. Add the tomato purée and cook for 2 mins. Return the chicken to the pan and pour in the cream, stirring to combine. Season to taste.

  • STEP 3

    Cook the pasta following pack instructions, then drain and reserve 150ml of the cooking water. Add the pasta to the pan with 50ml of the water and stir everything together over the heat. Add a little more water to loosen if needed. Season to taste and stir through the parsley. Divide between six bowls and top with a little cheese and extra chopped parsley, if you like. This can be packed into a lunchbox and eaten cold, too.

Recipe from Good Food magazine, June 2021

