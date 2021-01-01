Vegetarian salad recipes

A vegetarian Niçoise salad, that's packed with goodness - fibre, folate, iron, vitamin c and gluten-free too
A low-calorie bulgur wheat salad that's rich in iron, folate, fibre and calcium - as tasty as it is good for you!
Perfect for BBQs and buffets, this is an assembly job of gorgeous ingredients – no cooking required. Serve it with lamb kebabs for an impressive summer feast
The tahini and avocado combo in this dressing is totally addictive. If you have ripe avocados to use up, this is a winning recipe
Chop up tomatoes, toss with salt, top with creamy burrata and slather with a broad bean-flecked salsa verde to make this simple yet super-tasty salad
Serve this halloumi, carrot, orange and watercress salad with a mustard and honey dressing for an easy lunch or starter. It takes just 20 minutes to make and delivers one of your 5-a-day
Try this healthy potato salad at a barbecue for a different take on a classic summer salad. This delicious recipe instead features basil, parsley and garlic
Celebrate spring with this salad using the season’s most exciting food, including new potatoes, asparagus and peas. It's even better if you make your own mayo
This makes a great lunchbox filler for a day out and is equally good at home from the fridge
This salad combines sweet carrots with the liquorice bite of a slightly acidic dressing and creamy blue cheese - a simple lunch or side dish
This vegan salad makes a healthy and filling meal, providing 4 of your 5-a-day. Enjoy hearty quinoa, creamy avocado and juicy griddled peaches
Enjoy this crunchy, vegan broccoli salad for lunch or as a side. It's sweet, sharp and full of different textures and colours
This hearty vegan salad is 4 of your 5-a-day, rich in folate, fibre and vitamin C, plus it has lots of interesting flavours and textures
This warm winter salad has it all: colour, flavour and texture. Sweet blood oranges, sharp feta and nutty Jerusalem artichokes combine to create a beautiful side or seasonal meze
Use up leftover roasted veg from Christmas dinner, nuts and citrus fruits in this light, bright and fresh rice salad - perfect for a Boxing Day buffet
Make the most of new season's asparagus and radishes in a vibrant salad with a French-style dressing. Great for a barbecue
Try this vegetarian salad with protein-packed quinoa and protective carotenoids, a healthy choice for lunch or dinner
These little green beans go really well with grains like pearl barley - for a light touch, serve cold with goat's cheese, mint and nuts
Add texture and flavour to this nutritious side or packed lunch with soya beans, crunchy cucumber and chopped fresh herbs
Cauliflower is often overlooked, but try it roasted in this winter salad for a plateful of crunchy goodness
Make a fresh and colourful Greek salad in no time. It's great with grilled meats at a barbecue, or on its own as a veggie main
This full-of-flavour side dish is ready in a flash, and a great way of getting one of your five-a-day
Get all of your 5-a-day with this super healthy salad. Tasty, easy and perfect for lunch leftovers