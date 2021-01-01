The BBC Good Food logo
Eggs nicoise salad on a plate

Vegetarian salad recipes

67 Recipes

Try a vibrant and substantial salad for a side dish or mains. Use seasonal veg in allotment salads, summer sharing platters and comforting winter bowls.

Egg Niçoise salad

13 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

A vegetarian Niçoise salad, that's packed with goodness - fibre, folate, iron, vitamin c and gluten-free too

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Kale & bulgur tabbouleh with yogurt dressing

9 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

A low-calorie bulgur wheat salad that's rich in iron, folate, fibre and calcium - as tasty as it is good for you! 

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Epic summer salad served in a large bowl

54 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Perfect for BBQs and buffets, this is an assembly job of gorgeous ingredients – no cooking required. Serve it with lamb kebabs for an impressive summer feast

10 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
California quinoa & avocado salad

28 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

The tahini and avocado combo in this dressing is totally addictive. If you have ripe avocados to use up, this is a winning recipe

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Tomato, burrata & broad bean salad served in a large bowl

9 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Chop up tomatoes, toss with salt, top with creamy burrata and slather with a broad bean-flecked salsa verde to make this simple yet super-tasty salad

27 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Halloumi, carrot & orange salad served on a plate

41 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Serve this halloumi, carrot, orange and watercress salad with a mustard and honey dressing for an easy lunch or starter. It takes just 20 minutes to make and delivers one of your 5-a-day

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
A bowl of herby potato salad

10 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Try this healthy potato salad at a barbecue for a different take on a classic summer salad. This delicious recipe instead features basil, parsley and garlic

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Spring celebration salad served in a bowl

8 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Celebrate spring with this salad using the season’s most exciting food, including new potatoes, asparagus and peas. It's even better if you make your own mayo

50 mins
More effort
Healthy
Vegetarian
10-minute couscous salad

166 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This makes a great lunchbox filler for a day out and is equally good at home from the fridge

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Warm pearl barley & roasted carrot salad with dill vinaigrette

9 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

This salad combines sweet carrots with the liquorice bite of a slightly acidic dressing and creamy blue cheese - a simple lunch or side dish

55 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
A bowl of quinoa, avocado and griddled peach salad

11 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

This vegan salad makes a healthy and filling meal, providing 4 of your 5-a-day. Enjoy hearty quinoa, creamy avocado and juicy griddled peaches

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Broccoli salad in a bowl

12 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this crunchy, vegan broccoli salad for lunch or as a side. It's sweet, sharp and full of different textures and colours

13 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Sweet potato Tex-Mex salad

34 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

This hearty vegan salad is 4 of your 5-a-day, rich in folate, fibre and vitamin C, plus it has lots of interesting flavours and textures

40 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Warm artichoke, blood orange & feta salad

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This warm winter salad has it all: colour, flavour and texture. Sweet blood oranges, sharp feta and nutty Jerusalem artichokes combine to create a beautiful side or seasonal meze

1 hr and 5 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Orange, fennel & wild rice salad

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Use up leftover roasted veg from Christmas dinner, nuts and citrus fruits in this light, bright and fresh rice salad - perfect for a Boxing Day buffet

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Allotment salad in a bowl

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of new season's asparagus and radishes in a vibrant salad with a French-style dressing. Great for a barbecue

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Peruvian toasted sweetcorn, avocado & quinoa salad

10 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Try this vegetarian salad with protein-packed quinoa and protective carotenoids, a healthy choice for lunch or dinner

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Broad bean, barley & mint salad

7 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

These little green beans go really well with grains like pearl barley - for a light touch, serve cold with goat's cheese, mint and nuts

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Asparagus, avocado & quinoa tabbouleh

8 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Add texture and flavour to this nutritious side or packed lunch with soya beans, crunchy cucumber and chopped fresh herbs

35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Warm cauliflower salad

43 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Cauliflower is often overlooked, but try it roasted in this winter salad for a plateful of crunchy goodness

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Watermelon & feta salad with crispbread

11 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

A cool, refreshing combo for warm summer evenings

2 hrs
Easy
Vegetarian
Greek salad in a bowl alongside kebabs and tzatziki

113 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make a fresh and colourful Greek salad in no time. It's great with grilled meats at a barbecue, or on its own as a veggie main

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Celeriac & carrot remoulade

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This full-of-flavour side dish is ready in a flash, and a great way of getting one of your five-a-day

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Roast carrot & bean salad with feta

24 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Get all of your 5-a-day with this super healthy salad. Tasty, easy and perfect for lunch leftovers

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
