Vegetarian Greek recipes

Enjoy this baked feta with tomatoes, garlic and chilli as part of a meze lunch. It's perfect for scooping up with warm pitta breads alongside a Greek salad
Make a fresh and colourful Greek salad in no time. It's great with grilled meats at a barbecue, or on its own as a veggie main
Combine seasonal spring greens with creamy ricotta and fresh herbs, then wrap them in crisp filo pastry. Eating your greens has never been so enjoyable
Make this Greek-inspired pie as a centrepiece dish for a special occasion. Encased in fabulous filo pastry, it's packed with leeks, artichokes and cheese
This fresh and simple Greek dip is perfect served with toasted pitta bread for a party platter or served with slow roast lamb
A crispy pie that you can adapt for your needs, add chicken or keep it veggie. A good fail-safe for your repertoire
This traditional Greek spinach and feta cheese pie gets a healthier makeover - we've slashed the fat, salt and calories
This creamy, rich hummus is made using just five ingredients and is ready in 10 minutes. Serve with crunchy seasonal veg or warm pitta breads
Rustle up homemade pitta bread to serve with dips or as a side dish to mop up juices. You can easily make them ahead and freeze them for a fail-safe snack