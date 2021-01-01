The BBC Good Food logo
Spring greens spanakopita cut into slices

Vegetarian Greek recipes

9 Items

Put on a vibrant veggie spread with our favourite Greek-style recipes and our own twists on the classics. Create a spring spanakopita or hearty pie

Greek bouyiourdi in a dish

Greek bouyiourdi

15 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this baked feta with tomatoes, garlic and chilli as part of a meze lunch. It's perfect for scooping up with warm pitta breads alongside a Greek salad

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Greek salad in a bowl alongside kebabs and tzatziki

Greek salad

113 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make a fresh and colourful Greek salad in no time. It's great with grilled meats at a barbecue, or on its own as a veggie main

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Spring greens spanakopita cut into slices

Spring greens spanakopita

5 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Combine seasonal spring greens with creamy ricotta and fresh herbs, then wrap them in crisp filo pastry. Eating your greens has never been so enjoyable

1 hr and 40 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Leek & globe artichoke pie served on a plate

Leek & globe artichoke pie

4 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Make this Greek-inspired pie as a centrepiece dish for a special occasion. Encased in fabulous filo pastry, it's packed with leeks, artichokes and cheese

1 hr and 10 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Tzatziki 2016

Tzatziki

15 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This fresh and simple Greek dip is perfect served with toasted pitta bread for a party platter or served with slow roast lamb

10 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Crispy Greek-style pie

Crispy Greek-style pie

431 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A crispy pie that you can adapt for your needs, add chicken or keep it veggie. A good fail-safe for your repertoire

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Lighter spanakopita

Lighter spanakopita

14 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This traditional Greek spinach and feta cheese pie gets a healthier makeover - we've slashed the fat, salt and calories

1 hr and 35 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Hummus with pita bread on plate

Hummus

75 ratings 3.8 out of 5 star rating

This creamy, rich hummus is made using just five ingredients and is ready in 10 minutes. Serve with crunchy seasonal veg or warm pitta breads 

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Pitta bread on a chopping board with hummus

Pitta bread

75 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Rustle up homemade pitta bread to serve with dips or as a side dish to mop up juices. You can easily make them ahead and freeze them for a fail-safe snack

1 hr
Easy
Vegan
