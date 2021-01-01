Summer starter recipes

Chop up tomatoes, toss with salt, top with creamy burrata and slather with a broad bean-flecked salsa verde to make this simple yet super-tasty salad
Ripe sweet cherries, creamy ricotta and salty prosciutto combine beautifully on these little toasts - the perfect nibble for a summer party
Pair this salad with barbecued chicken as part of a summer menu. Made with peaches, mozzarella and a lemon and caper dressing, it's also great on its own
Scatter classic antipasti over flatbreads for a simple and delicious starter that's great for sharing. Using quality ham makes all the difference
Serve this chilled green soup as part of a summer menu. No cooking is required – simply whizz up the ingredients to make a refreshing, nutrient-packed meal
This one-platter-serves-all beetroot hummus will be a big hit, and doesn’t require any cooking
Make the most of a glut of courgettes with these easy, speedy fritters made with halloumi and sesame seeds. Serve with a delicious chilli honey drizzle.
Make the most of seasonal broad beans during the summer months and make this vibrant bean and feta crostini. Ideal as a starter, simply top with asparagus
Enjoy this baked feta with tomatoes, garlic and chilli as part of a meze lunch. It's perfect for scooping up with warm pitta breads alongside a Greek salad
Quality produce makes this dish, Charentais melon, heirloom tomatoes and salty prosciutto marry beautifully. Ideal as a sharing platter starter for a summer dinner party
Serve these padron peppers as a side dish or starter in a Spanish feast. They're super-simple to make, requiring little prep and just five minutes of cooking
These little filo pastry parcels are packed with a cheese, basil, mint and watercress filling - perfect for a picnic
Adapt these arancini rice balls to your liking: add fresh herbs, sundried tomatoes or chopped ham. You can also make the balls from leftover cold risotto
Making your own pasta for ravioli takes more effort but it's worth it. Fill with a delicious crabmeat and ricotta filling and serve with a lemon butter sauce
Make our simple tomato bruschetta as a classic Italian starter. Ideal for a summer gathering with friends, this easy dish is fresh, tasty and full of flavour
Try these colourful vegan spring rolls as canapés for a party, vibrant with fresh veg and juicy mango. Serve with a sweet chilli dipping sauce
Serve this strawberry, tomato and watercress salad as a side, or simply on its own as a light lunch. Pink peppercorns in the dressing give a gentle spice
A cross between a soup and a stew, this healthy French dish is packed with vegetables and beans - perfect as a light lunch. If making ahead it will keep in the fridge for a couple of days.
Bring a Spanish touch to scallops using smoky chorizo and a picada made with hazelnuts, sherry and rustic bread. A vibrant starter or indulgent summer lunch
Shave asparagus into ribbons to top Tom Kerridge's crab on toast – it isn’t something you see often and gives the dish a chef's touch. It makes a lovely starter
Try our take on veggie gyoza. These dumplings can be cooked from frozen and easily adapted with your own fillings. You can also use shop-bought gyoza skins
Make 'buffalo cauliflower' for a veggie take on the spicy American classic. Served with a ranch dip, it makes an excellent Friday night sharing treat
Use crab to take your fishcakes to the next level. These are ideal for sharing and dunking in our tangy tartare sauce. If you can, use fresh crabmeat