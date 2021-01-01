The BBC Good Food logo
  1. Home
  2. Recipes
  3. Collection
  4. Summer starter recipes
Bowl of tomato and burrata salad topped with pesto

Summer starter recipes

59 Items

Kick off an al fresco feast with our mouth-watering selection of summer starters. Showcase seasonal veg in fresh salads, blitz up a light soup or serve a platter of party nibbles.

Tomato, burrata & broad bean salad served in a large bowl

Tomato, burrata & broad bean salad

9 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Chop up tomatoes, toss with salt, top with creamy burrata and slather with a broad bean-flecked salsa verde to make this simple yet super-tasty salad

27 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Cherry bruschetta

Cherry bruschetta

3 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Ripe sweet cherries, creamy ricotta and salty prosciutto combine beautifully on these little toasts - the perfect nibble for a summer party

9 mins
Easy
Advertisement
Peach panzanella salad served in a bowl

Peach panzanella

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Pair this salad with barbecued chicken as part of a summer menu. Made with peaches, mozzarella and a lemon and caper dressing, it's also great on its own

30 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Flatbread with vegetables and cheese on board

Tear-and-share feta flatbreads

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Scatter classic antipasti over flatbreads for a simple and delicious starter that's great for sharing. Using quality ham makes all the difference

1 hr
Easy
Chilled green soup with feta in a bowl

Chilled green soup with feta

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve this chilled green soup as part of a summer menu. No cooking is required – simply whizz up the ingredients to make a refreshing, nutrient-packed meal

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Beetroot hummus party platter served with vegetables and toast

Beetroot hummus party platter

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

This one-platter-serves-all beetroot hummus will be a big hit, and doesn’t require any cooking

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Sesame, halloumi & courgette fritters served with a chilli honey drizzle

Sesame, halloumi & courgette fritters with chilli honey drizzle

26 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of a glut of courgettes with these easy, speedy fritters made with halloumi and sesame seeds. Serve with a delicious chilli honey drizzle.

23 mins
Easy
Herbed broad bean & feta crostini with asparagus on a plate

Herbed broad bean & feta crostini with asparagus

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of seasonal broad beans during the summer months and make this vibrant bean and feta crostini. Ideal as a starter, simply top with asparagus

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Greek bouyiourdi in a dish

Greek bouyiourdi

15 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this baked feta with tomatoes, garlic and chilli as part of a meze lunch. It's perfect for scooping up with warm pitta breads alongside a Greek salad

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Minted melon, tomato & prosciutto salad

Minted melon, tomato & prosciutto salad

9 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Quality produce makes this dish, Charentais melon, heirloom tomatoes and salty prosciutto marry beautifully. Ideal as a sharing platter starter for a summer dinner party

10 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
Padron peppers served in a bowl

Padron peppers

7 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Serve these padron peppers as a side dish or starter in a Spanish feast. They're super-simple to make, requiring little prep and just five minutes of cooking

5 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Summer herb & feta pies

Summer herb & feta pies

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

These little filo pastry parcels are packed with a cheese, basil, mint and watercress filling - perfect for a picnic

50 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Arancini balls served with a dip

Arancini balls

13 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Adapt these arancini rice balls to your liking: add fresh herbs, sundried tomatoes or chopped ham. You can also make the balls from leftover cold risotto

1 hr and 45 mins
More effort
A serving plate with crab ravioli and a fork alongside

Crab ravioli

5 ratings 3.2 out of 5 star rating

Making your own pasta for ravioli takes more effort but it's worth it. Fill with a delicious crabmeat and ricotta filling and serve with a lemon butter sauce

40 mins
More effort
Tomato bruschetta on board with olive oil

Tomato bruschetta

50 ratings 4.9 out of 5 star rating

Make our simple tomato bruschetta as a classic Italian starter. Ideal for a summer gathering with friends, this easy dish is fresh, tasty and full of flavour

20 mins
Easy
Vegan
Vegan spring rolls on a serving platter with a chilli dipping sauce

Vegan rainbow spring rolls

2 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Try these colourful vegan spring rolls as canapés for a party, vibrant with fresh veg and juicy mango. Serve with a sweet chilli dipping sauce

30 mins
Easy
Vegan
Strawberry, tomato & watercress salad served on a plate with honey & pink pepper dressing

Strawberry, tomato & watercress salad with honey & pink pepper dressing

3 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Serve this strawberry, tomato and watercress salad as a side, or simply on its own as a light lunch. Pink peppercorns in the dressing give a gentle spice

12 mins
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Summer pistou

Summer pistou

21 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

A cross between a soup and a stew, this healthy French dish is packed with vegetables and beans - perfect as a light lunch. If making ahead it will keep in the fridge for a couple of days.

35 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
A serving plate with scallops with chorizo & hazelnut picada

Scallops with chorizo & hazelnut picada

6 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Bring a Spanish touch to scallops using smoky chorizo and a picada made with hazelnuts, sherry and rustic bread. A vibrant starter or indulgent summer lunch

40 mins
More effort
Halloumi, watermelon & mint salad

Halloumi, watermelon & mint salad

25 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

This fresh and light salad makes an ideal summer evening supper

15 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Crab & tangled asparagus salad on toast served on a plate

Crab & tangled asparagus salad on toast

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Shave asparagus into ribbons to top Tom Kerridge's crab on toast – it isn’t something you see often and gives the dish a chef's touch. It makes a lovely starter 

13 mins
Easy
Vegetable gyoza in a bowl

Vegetable gyoza

5 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Try our take on veggie gyoza. These dumplings can be cooked from frozen and easily adapted with your own fillings. You can also use shop-bought gyoza skins

2 hrs and 20 mins
More effort
Vegan
Buffalo cauliflower served with ranch dip and celery sticks

Buffalo cauliflower

16 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Make 'buffalo cauliflower' for a veggie take on the spicy American classic. Served with a ranch dip, it makes an excellent Friday night sharing treat

40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Three little crab cakes & herby tartare

Little crab cakes & herby tartare

0 ratings 0.0 out of 5 star rating

Use crab to take your fishcakes to the next level. These are ideal for sharing and dunking in our tangy tartare sauce. If you can, use fresh crabmeat

2 hrs and 20 mins
Easy
Advertisement
GF_1000X666_JUNE21

Subscription offer: Try 5 issues for £5!

Subscribe today