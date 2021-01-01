Quiche recipes

A taste of summer, this quiche is full of Italian flavours and is perfect for dinner in the garden
The key to making the perfect quiche is simplicity, as you can see with this delicious recipe
Make quiche Lorraine to perfection every time with this easy recipe for a crisp pastry base and rich smoked bacon, cheese and thyme filling
Impress guests over for lunch with this French onion quiche with a gruyère and thyme pastry. Anchovies in the filling give an extra-special umami flavour
Transform the classic ham and cheese quiche with the more grown up flavours of chorizo and manchego. It makes a lovely summer lunch or supper served with salad
Enjoy this versatile vegan tart with spinach and tomato. You could use almost any vegetable – try roasted sweet potatoes or caramelised onions or leeks
Make a simple crustless quiche to cut out the faff of making pastry. It's packed with cheese, smoky pancetta and green veg for a lovely lunch or picnic dish
Hosting a veggie dinner party? Try our autumnal quiche with butternut squash, plus sage and hazelnut for a festive flavour – ideal for a meat-free Christmas
Pack these mini quiches with bacon and cheese for a picnic. Great for feeding a hungry crowd, plus you can make them a day ahead and even freeze them
Add a flavour punch to moist courgette in a quiche that has double helpings of cheese – in the filling and the pastry. Great for a summer picnic or entertaining dish.
A crisp, short pastry base and a pancetta, cherry tomato and parmesan filling make these perfectly portable tartlets ideal for picnics and summer days out
Give quiche Lorraine a makeover with spiced pastry, smoked bacon, three types of cheese and an irresistibly light soufflé-style filling. It deserves its status as a summer classic
You can make and freeze this pretty quiche ahead of time. It serves eight so perfect for an impromptu spot of lunchtime entertaining
A goat's cheese and watercress quiche that's gluten-free and truly flavoursome
A crisp pastry case and a just-set creamy filling, quiche is a good solution to any meal dilemma from dinner parties, suppers, picnics and even afternoon tea
This quiche not only looks great, it really tastes of summer with its fresh and colourful vegetables
Intimidated by quiche and all that pastry making? Try this beginners guide and you'll be surprised how simple it can be
A favourite of Good Food's associate food ed, this quiche just had to be on the site. Perfect comfort food
Spreading the peas on the base creates two separate layers, which looks attractive and adds an element of surprise when you cut it
Grab the opportunity to have a picnic when the sun comes out with this simple storecupboard idea
A lovely combination of cauliflower cheese and quiche Lorraine - make sure you pick the freshest cauli around
Gordon Ramsay's step-by step guide to a making a faultless tart case - right from making your own pastry
Use up remnants of cheese in this delicious tart – a mixture of blue, creamy and cheddar works well