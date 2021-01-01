The BBC Good Food logo
Quiche recipes

37 Recipes

Quiche recipes for every occasion, from picnics to buffet parties. Choose from traditional quiche Lorraine or veggie, vegan and even crustless versions.

Roasted tomato, basil & Parmesan quiche

155 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A taste of summer, this quiche is full of Italian flavours and is perfect for dinner in the garden

1 hr and 40 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Quiche Lorraine with slice out

188 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

The key to making the perfect quiche is simplicity, as you can see with this delicious recipe

1 hr and 15 mins
More effort
Caramelised onion quiche with cheddar & bacon

28 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Make quiche Lorraine to perfection every time with this easy recipe for a crisp pastry base and rich smoked bacon, cheese and thyme filling

1 hr and 25 mins
Easy
One French onion tart with salad piled on top

5 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Impress guests over for lunch with this French onion quiche with a gruyère and thyme pastry. Anchovies in the filling give an extra-special umami flavour

2 hrs and 15 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Smoky chorizo & manchego quiche with a slice cut out

8 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Transform the classic ham and cheese quiche with the more grown up flavours of chorizo and manchego. It makes a lovely summer lunch or supper served with salad

1 hr and 35 mins
More effort
Vegan spinach & cherry tomato quiche cut into slices

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Enjoy this versatile vegan tart with spinach and tomato. You could use almost any vegetable – try roasted sweet potatoes or caramelised onions or leeks

1 hr and 25 mins
More effort
Healthy
Vegan
Crust-less quiche in baking parchment

9 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make a simple crustless quiche to cut out the faff of making pastry. It's packed with cheese, smoky pancetta and green veg for a lovely lunch or picnic dish

55 mins
Easy
Gluten-free
A gold plate serving a butternut, sage & hazelnut quiche

15 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Hosting a veggie dinner party? Try our autumnal quiche with butternut squash, plus sage and hazelnut for a festive flavour – ideal for a meat-free Christmas

2 hrs and 50 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Mini quiches on a blue plate

5 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Pack these mini quiches with bacon and cheese for a picnic. Great for feeding a hungry crowd, plus you can make them a day ahead and even freeze them 

1 hr and 20 mins
More effort
A plate serving courgette & double cheese quiche

10 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Add a flavour punch to moist courgette in a quiche that has double helpings of cheese – in the filling and the pastry. Great for a summer picnic or entertaining dish.

1 hr and 25 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Roasted tomato & pancetta mini quiches on a tray

6 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

A crisp, short pastry base and a pancetta, cherry tomato and parmesan filling make these perfectly portable tartlets ideal for picnics and summer days out

2 hrs and 15 mins
More effort
Next level quiche Lorraine, cut into slices

6 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Give quiche Lorraine a makeover with spiced pastry, smoked bacon, three types of cheese and an irresistibly light soufflé-style filling. It deserves its status as a summer classic

1 hr and 55 mins
More effort
Salmon & asparagus quiche

9 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

You can make and freeze this pretty quiche ahead of time. It serves eight so perfect for an impromptu spot of lunchtime entertaining

2 hrs and 30 mins
More effort
Goat's cheese & watercress quiche

37 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

A goat's cheese and watercress quiche that's gluten-free and truly flavoursome

1 hr
Easy
Vegetarian
Gluten-free
Sticky onion & cheddar quiche

139 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A crisp pastry case and a just-set creamy filling, quiche is a good solution to any meal dilemma from dinner parties, suppers, picnics and even afternoon tea

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Garden vegetable & goat's cheese quiche

22 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

This quiche not only looks great, it really tastes of summer with its fresh and colourful vegetables

1 hr and 45 mins
More effort
Quiche Lorraine in 4 easy steps

23 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Intimidated by quiche and all that pastry making? Try this beginners guide and you'll be surprised how simple it can be

1 hr and 10 mins
Easy
Leek, mushroom & gruyère quiche

80 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

A favourite of Good Food's associate food ed, this quiche just had to be on the site. Perfect comfort food

20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Pea, mint & goat’s cheese quiche

23 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Spreading the peas on the base creates two separate layers, which looks attractive and adds an element of surprise when you cut it

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
Quiche Lorraine frittata

35 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Grab the opportunity to have a picnic when the sun comes out with this simple storecupboard idea

45 mins
Easy
Cauliflower cheese & bacon quiche

33 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

A lovely combination of cauliflower cheese and quiche Lorraine - make sure you pick the freshest cauli around

50 mins
Easy
Rocket, mushroom & bacon quiche

15 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Gordon Ramsay's step-by step guide to a making a faultless tart case - right from making your own pastry

2 hrs and 40 mins
More effort
Ultimate onion tart

31 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

This simple quiche is a classic veggie favourite

1 hr and 15 mins
More effort
Vegetarian
Cheeseboard & onion tart

51 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Use up remnants of cheese in this delicious tart – a mixture of blue, creamy and cheddar works well

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Vegetarian
