STEP 4

Heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan and cook the spinach, cherry tomatoes and thyme for 2-3 mins until the spinach has just wilted. Stir most of the tomatoes and spinach into the filling mixture, reserving a few tomatoes for the top of the quiche. Spoon the filling into the pastry case and smooth the surface with the back of the spoon. Press the reserved tomatoes into the top and bake for 30 mins until the quiche is golden and just set in the middle. Leave to cool for a few minutes, then scatter over a few extra basil leaves, slice and serve with a green salad.