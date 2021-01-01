The BBC Good Food logo
Classic margarita served in a short glass and garnished with a slice of lime

7 Items

Bring a taste of Latin America to your menu with our top Mexican cocktail recipes, including twists on traditional favourites. Try a classic margarita or mezcal tipple

Classic margarita

7 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Tequila and triple sec combine in this fabulous short cocktail mixed with lime juice. Garnish the rim of the glass with salt for that extra punch 

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Tequila paloma served in a glass

Paloma

3 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Tequila, pink grapefruit and lime juice give this cocktail a real kick. Garnish the rim of your glass with salt and a wedge of grapefruit for extra punch

10 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
A bottle of lager being poured into a glass with a wedge of lime alongside

Michelada

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Cold lager, chilli powder, pepper and lime: spice up your lager with this Mexican cocktail, popular throughout Latin America and great for a summer party

Easy
Mezcalita verde cocktail in a cocktail glass with cucumber garnish

Mezcalita verde cocktail

1 rating 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Get a taste of Mexico with this mezcalita verde cocktail. Make a jugo verde with pineapple, jalapeño, lime, cucumber, agave syrup and parsley, then add mezcal – salud!

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Michelada (Mexican beer cocktail)

4 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

On a warm summer evening start the weekend with an easy Mexican-inspired cocktail

5 mins
Easy
Palomezcal cocktail with grapefruit garnish

Palomezcal

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Try a twist on one of Mexico's favourite cocktails using mezcal instead of tequila for a refreshing, summery sipper

5 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
Tequila pina del oro served in a glass

Tequila pina del oro

1 rating 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Tequila and pineapple juice combine to make this fruity cocktail made with a fabulous sage syrup. Garnish with a sage leaf to serve to guests

15 mins
Easy
Vegan
Gluten-free
