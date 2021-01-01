Mexican cocktail recipes

Tequila and triple sec combine in this fabulous short cocktail mixed with lime juice. Garnish the rim of the glass with salt for that extra punch
Tequila, pink grapefruit and lime juice give this cocktail a real kick. Garnish the rim of your glass with salt and a wedge of grapefruit for extra punch
Cold lager, chilli powder, pepper and lime: spice up your lager with this Mexican cocktail, popular throughout Latin America and great for a summer party
Get a taste of Mexico with this mezcalita verde cocktail. Make a jugo verde with pineapple, jalapeño, lime, cucumber, agave syrup and parsley, then add mezcal – salud!
On a warm summer evening start the weekend with an easy Mexican-inspired cocktail
Try a twist on one of Mexico's favourite cocktails using mezcal instead of tequila for a refreshing, summery sipper
Tequila and pineapple juice combine to make this fruity cocktail made with a fabulous sage syrup. Garnish with a sage leaf to serve to guests