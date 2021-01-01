Healthy pea recipes

Whip up this quick and healthy asparagus, pea and egg salad and you'll get plenty of nutrients including vitamin C and iron, plus three of your 5-a-day
Pack in the goodness with this vibrant green soup, packed with leeks, peas and watercress. It's tasty and healthy too, both low in calories and fat
We’ve turned a classic brunch shakshuka dish into more of a sharing main course by adding seasonal spring vegetables like peas, broad beans and asparagus
This healthy, vegan pasta dish is ready in under 20 minutes. It's low calorie and provides 3 of your 5-a-day along with fibre, vitamin C and iron.
Make this healthy pea and leek lasagne in just 25 minutes. It delivers three of your 5-a-day and costs less than £2 a serving – perfect for midweek suppers
Try these tasty pea and mint fishcakes for a family meal and they're sure to go down a treat with all ages. Serve with a green salad and tartare sauce
Our vibrant broccoli and pea soup delivers three of your 5-a-day, and is full of nutrients including iron, folate and vitamin C
Add tortellini to this green minestrone soup with leeks, spring veg and peas for a filling lunch or supper. It's a healthy, low calorie choice on cold nights
Make a Sunday roast with a healthy spin and seasonal flavours. Our gluten-free chicken recipe is rich in iron, folate, vitamin C and fibre
Get four of your 5-a-day in this flavourful vegetable biryani. It's easily doubled, and you can add a halved green chilli if you like extra spice
Make a warming bowl of our healthy green chowder for a hearty midweek meal. This simple soup is low in fat and calories and delivers two of your 5-a-day
Serve this family-friendly chicken curry with rice or roti. It's tasty and healthy, containing four of your 5-a-day. Add extra korma paste for added spice
Make the most of spring veg in this stew, made with orzo, broad beans, peas, artichokes and ricotta. It can be served soupy or as a thicker braise
Make this broccoli and pea soup for lunch or to serve as a starter, and top it with minty ricotta and pine nuts. A healthy dish, it delivers three of your five-a-day
Cook a bowlful of goodness inspired by the most famous soup connoisseur in the galaxy, the Soup Dragon, from the hit children's show Clangers
Make these easy falafels for lunch, served with cauliflower tabbouleh and an avocado, pea and feta smash. Super healthy, it delivers all five of your five-a-day