Roasted asparagus, pea & egg salad served on a plate

Healthy pea recipes

Looking to use up a bag of frozen peas? Add some green veg to your plate with our healthy recipes, with everything from fresh salads to hearty pasta.

Roasted asparagus & pea salad

16 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Whip up this quick and healthy asparagus, pea and egg salad and you'll get plenty of nutrients including vitamin C and iron, plus three of your 5-a-day

20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Leek, pea & watercress soup served in a bowl

Leek, pea & watercress soup

22 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Pack in the goodness with this vibrant green soup, packed with leeks, peas and watercress. It's tasty and healthy too, both low in calories and fat

32 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Pea & broad bean shakshuka

Pea & broad bean shakshuka

27 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

We’ve turned a classic brunch shakshuka dish into more of a sharing main course by adding seasonal spring vegetables like peas, broad beans and asparagus

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
A bowl of asparagus and lemon spaghetti with peas

Asparagus & lemon spaghetti with peas

34 ratings 3.6 out of 5 star rating

This healthy, vegan pasta dish is ready in under 20 minutes. It's low calorie and provides 3 of your 5-a-day along with fibre, vitamin C and iron.

19 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Pea & leek open lasagne served on a plate

Pea & leek open lasagne

15 ratings 3.7 out of 5 star rating

Make this healthy pea and leek lasagne in just 25 minutes. It delivers three of your 5-a-day and costs less than £2 a serving – perfect for midweek suppers 

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Pea & mint fishcakes with green salad

Pea & mint fishcakes

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Try these tasty pea and mint fishcakes for a family meal and they're sure to go down a treat with all ages. Serve with a green salad and tartare sauce

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Herby broccoli & pea soup served in a bowl

Herby broccoli & pea soup

21 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Our vibrant broccoli and pea soup delivers three of your 5-a-day, and is full of nutrients including iron, folate and vitamin C

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Green minestrone with tortellini

Green minestrone with tortellini

8 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Add tortellini to this green minestrone soup with leeks, spring veg and peas for a filling lunch or supper. It's a healthy, low calorie choice on cold nights

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
A plate of roast chicken with potatoes and green vegetables

Tarragon roast chicken with summer greens

9 ratings 4.8 out of 5 star rating

Make a Sunday roast with a healthy spin and seasonal flavours. Our gluten-free chicken recipe is rich in iron, folate, vitamin C and fibre

2 hrs
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Vegetable biryani with green raita in a bowl

Vegetable biryani with green raita

3 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Get four of your 5-a-day in this flavourful vegetable biryani. It's easily doubled, and you can add a halved green chilli if you like extra spice

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Green chowder with prawns in a blue bowl

Green chowder with prawns

4 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make a warming bowl of our healthy green chowder for a hearty midweek meal. This simple soup is low in fat and calories and delivers two of your 5-a-day

Easy
Healthy
Gluten-free
Chicken, sweet potato & pea curry served in a bowl

Chicken, sweet potato & pea curry

18 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Serve this family-friendly chicken curry with rice or roti. It's tasty and healthy, containing four of your 5-a-day. Add extra korma paste for added spice 

40 mins
Easy
Healthy
Spring vegetable orzo with broad beans, peas, artichokes & ricotta served in a bowl

Spring vegetable orzo with broad beans, peas, artichokes & ricotta

2 ratings 5.0 out of 5 star rating

Make the most of spring veg in this stew, made with orzo, broad beans, peas, artichokes and ricotta. It can be served soupy or as a thicker braise

55 mins
More effort
Healthy
Vegetarian
Broccoli & pea soup served in a bowl with minty ricotta on top

Broccoli & pea soup with minty ricotta

4 ratings 3.5 out of 5 star rating

Make this broccoli and pea soup for lunch or to serve as a starter, and top it with minty ricotta and pine nuts. A healthy dish, it delivers three of your five-a-day

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Metal jug and bowl filled with green vegetable soup, next to wooden spoon

Easy green vegetable soup

11 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Cook a bowlful of goodness inspired by the most famous soup connoisseur in the galaxy, the Soup Dragon, from the hit children's show Clangers

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Baked falafel & cauliflower tabbouleh with avocado, pea & feta smash served on a plate

Baked falafel & cauliflower tabbouleh with avocado, pea & feta smash

6 ratings 4.7 out of 5 star rating

Make these easy falafels for lunch, served with cauliflower tabbouleh and an avocado, pea and feta smash. Super healthy, it delivers all five of your five-a-day

58 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
