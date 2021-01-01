The BBC Good Food logo
Bowl of healthy spaghetti bolognese with pork mince and vegetables

Healthy bolognese recipes

11 Items

Tuck in to one of our hearty yet healthy bolognese recipes. These lighter ragus make the most of low-fat mince and plant-based alternatives such as jackfruit and lentils.   

A plate serving healthy bolognese with a fork

Healthy bolognese

20 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

This low-fat, low-calorie bolognese combines lean pork mince with fennel and cherry tomatoes to give a burst of fresh flavours and two of your five-a-day

25 mins
Easy
Healthy
Bowls of Bolognese soup with penne

Chunky Bolognese soup with penne

30 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

This healthy, filling lunch provides a good balance of protein and carbs from lean steak mince and wholemeal pasta – ideal to aid muscle recovery after exercise

45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Big-batch bolognese

Big-batch bolognese

57 ratings 4.6 out of 5 star rating

Whip up a huge batch of bolognese that's fit to feed a hungry crowd, or freeze half for a speedy midweek meal

1 hr and 55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Jackfruit bolognese with vegan parmesan on a plate

Jackfruit bolognese with vegan parmesan

15 ratings 4.0 out of 5 star rating

Cutting back on meat? Try jackfruit as an alternative. This vegan bolognese not only tastes delicious, but it counts as a whopping five of your 5-a-day

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Bowl of spaghetti Bolognese with parmesan cheese and fork

Slow-cooker Bolognese

39 ratings 4.1 out of 5 star rating

Batch cook a healthy Bolognese using your slow cooker. Freeze the leftovers for easy midweek dinners when you're more pushed for time

7 hrs and 45 mins
Easy
Healthy
Bowls of vegetarian lentil soup

Lentil Bolognese soup

24 ratings 4.3 out of 5 star rating

Tuck into this full-bodied, vegetarian Bolognese-based soup with red lentils, which brings you four of your 5-a-day and plenty of fibre

50 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegetarian
Bolognese on plate with fork

Vegan bolognese

19 ratings 3.9 out of 5 star rating

Try our hearty vegan bolognese for a quick, healthy and satisfying dinner. Our simple pasta dish packs in four of your 5-a-day and it's even low-fat

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
Low-fat turkey bolognese

Low-fat turkey bolognese

41 ratings 4.5 out of 5 star rating

Swap your usual beef mince with turkey to reduce the fat content of this classic Italian sauce and serve with wholemeal pasta

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
So-simple spaghetti bolognese

Healthy spaghetti bolognese

28 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make a deliciously wholesome spaghetti bolognese in less than half an hour with our simple recipe

30 mins
Easy
Healthy
More veg, less meat summer Bolognese

More veg, less meat summer Bolognese

7 ratings 4.2 out of 5 star rating

Hide peas and courgettes in this Italian favourite to up your vegetable intake - great for kids when served with pasta

55 mins
Easy
Healthy
Tomato and lentil ragu in saucepan

Vegan ragu

12 ratings 4.4 out of 5 star rating

Make this healthy vegan ragu base and turn it into a variety of meals, like warming lasagne, mouth-watering moussaka or a hearty bolognese

1 hr and 20 mins
Easy
Healthy
Vegan
