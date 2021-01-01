Healthy bolognese recipes

This low-fat, low-calorie bolognese combines lean pork mince with fennel and cherry tomatoes to give a burst of fresh flavours and two of your five-a-day
This healthy, filling lunch provides a good balance of protein and carbs from lean steak mince and wholemeal pasta – ideal to aid muscle recovery after exercise
Whip up a huge batch of bolognese that's fit to feed a hungry crowd, or freeze half for a speedy midweek meal
Cutting back on meat? Try jackfruit as an alternative. This vegan bolognese not only tastes delicious, but it counts as a whopping five of your 5-a-day
Batch cook a healthy Bolognese using your slow cooker. Freeze the leftovers for easy midweek dinners when you're more pushed for time
Tuck into this full-bodied, vegetarian Bolognese-based soup with red lentils, which brings you four of your 5-a-day and plenty of fibre
Try our hearty vegan bolognese for a quick, healthy and satisfying dinner. Our simple pasta dish packs in four of your 5-a-day and it's even low-fat
Swap your usual beef mince with turkey to reduce the fat content of this classic Italian sauce and serve with wholemeal pasta
Make a deliciously wholesome spaghetti bolognese in less than half an hour with our simple recipe
Hide peas and courgettes in this Italian favourite to up your vegetable intake - great for kids when served with pasta
Make this healthy vegan ragu base and turn it into a variety of meals, like warming lasagne, mouth-watering moussaka or a hearty bolognese