Chicken parmo served with salad

Chicken parmo

  • Preparation and cooking time
    • Prep:
    • Cook:
  • Easy
  • Serves 2

Make homemade chicken parmo, with breaded chicken and a cheesy béchamel topping. A great dish for lunch or dinner, serve with salad or your favourite sides

Nutrition: Per serving
NutrientUnit
kcal825
fat41.3g
saturates22.5g
carbs54.9g
sugars7.7g
fibre1.2g
protein58g
salt1.85g
Ingredients

For the béchamel sauce

Method

  • STEP 1

    Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Put the chicken breasts between two pieces of baking parchment and use a rolling pin to bash out to a 1cm thickness.

  • STEP 2

    Fill three shallow bowls with the plain flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs. Dredge each chicken breast through the flour first, then the beaten egg and finally in the breadcrumbs, patting to coat them well, then put on a lightly oiled baking parchment-lined baking tray. Spray each of the chicken pieces with a little more oil and put in the oven for 40 mins until brown, crispy and cooked through.

  • STEP 3

    Meanwhile, make the béchamel. Melt the butter in a saucepan and, once foaming, add the plain flour and cook for 2-3 mins, stirring well. Gradually add in the milk, while whisking, only adding more once the last lot has been fully absorbed. Simmer for 5 mins until you have a thick, smooth white sauce. Season, grate in the nutmeg and add in ¾ of the red leicester. Once the cheese has fully melted, remove from the heat.

  • STEP 4

    Once the chicken is cooked, remove from the oven and heat the grill to high. Spoon the béchamel sauce over both of the chicken breasts and sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Grill for 1-2 mins until bubbling and golden and serve with a salad, if you like.

