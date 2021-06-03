Chicken parmo
- Preparation and cooking time
- Prep:
- Cook:
- Easy
- Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 skinless chicken breasts
- 30g plain flour
- 2 eggs, beaten
- 75g dried breadcrumbs
- spray oil
- salad, to serve (optional)
For the béchamel sauce
- 25g butter
- 25g plain flour
- 250ml milk
- grating of nutmeg
- 100g red leicester
Method
- STEP 1
Heat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Put the chicken breasts between two pieces of baking parchment and use a rolling pin to bash out to a 1cm thickness.
- STEP 2
Fill three shallow bowls with the plain flour, beaten eggs and breadcrumbs. Dredge each chicken breast through the flour first, then the beaten egg and finally in the breadcrumbs, patting to coat them well, then put on a lightly oiled baking parchment-lined baking tray. Spray each of the chicken pieces with a little more oil and put in the oven for 40 mins until brown, crispy and cooked through.
- STEP 3
Meanwhile, make the béchamel. Melt the butter in a saucepan and, once foaming, add the plain flour and cook for 2-3 mins, stirring well. Gradually add in the milk, while whisking, only adding more once the last lot has been fully absorbed. Simmer for 5 mins until you have a thick, smooth white sauce. Season, grate in the nutmeg and add in ¾ of the red leicester. Once the cheese has fully melted, remove from the heat.
- STEP 4
Once the chicken is cooked, remove from the oven and heat the grill to high. Spoon the béchamel sauce over both of the chicken breasts and sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Grill for 1-2 mins until bubbling and golden and serve with a salad, if you like.
