STEP 2

Remove from the oven and stir through the tomatoes, basil, half of the parmesan and some seasoning. Flatten everything out roughly with the back of a spoon, then nestle the chunks of mozzarella evenly into the risotto. Sprinkle over the breadcrumbs and the remaining parmesan, and drizzle with the rest of the olive oil. Put the dish back in the oven, and bake everything for another 10-15 mins until the rice is just cooked through, heating it under the grill if you want a deep, golden crust. Leave to stand for a few minutes, scatter with a few extra basil leaves and serve scooped straight from the dish.